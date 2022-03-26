Miami Open 2022: Today's results, scores, winners and recap- Iga Swiatek wins to become the World No. 1, Alexander Zverev overcomes Coric scare, Kyrgios stuns Rublev

Day 5 of the Miami Open had some fine matches and history being written as Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to become the World No. 1 following her victory over Viktorija Golubic. Second seed Alexander Zverev also booked his place in the third round of the competition after defeating Borna Coric in a tough three-set battle.

There were also a number of upsets, with Nick Kyrgios thrashing fifth seed Andrey Rublev while his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis eliminated Diego Schwartzman. Additionally, Beatriz Haddad Maia shocked fourth seed Maria Sakkari.

Here are the major results from Day 5 of the 2022 Miami Open:

Iga Swiatek thrashes Viktorija Golubic to confirm herself as the new World No. 1

Swiatek will become the new World No. 1

Swiatek entered the match as the heavy favorite and made easy work of Golubic as she thrashed her 6-2, 6-0 to book her place in the third round of the Miami Open. With the victory, Swiatek will also become the new World No. 1 when the rankings are released on April 4. Swiatek will be the 28th woman to reach the top of the WTA rankings and the first from Poland.

Swiatek will next face Madison Brengle in the third round.

Zverev survives Coric scare

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the third round of the tournament by beating Borna Coric, who put up quite a fight in his second tournament back after a year of injuries. The 24-year-old took the first set 6-4 before the Croat won the second set 6-3. Both players held their serves in the first eight games of the final set before Zverev broke Coric to go 5-4 up.

The German then held his serve to take the match and seal his place in the third round, where he faces Mackenzie McDonald.

Kyrgios thrashes fifth seed Rublev

Nick Kyrgios produced one of the upsets of the tournament by thrashing fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-0 in only 51 minutes. It was a massive win for the Australian, who has been in pretty good form lately but has seen his ranking drop off the top-100. Kyrgios will now face 31st seed Fabio Fognini in the third round.

Haddad Maia stuns Sakkari

The upsets continued in the women's singles event, with only four out of the top ten seeds remaining in the tournament. The biggest upset of Day 5 was Beatriz Haddad Maia beating Maria Sakkari.

The Greek started the match well, winning the first set 6-4. However, Haddad Maia fought back and dominated from the second set onwards, winning 6-1, 6-2. The Brazilian did well in her return games while also doing very well on her serve.

Miami Open 2022: Day 5 results at a glance

Men's singles (second round):

(10) Cameron Norrie def. (WC) Jack Draper 7-6(5), 6-4

(31) Fabio Fognini def. (Q) Taro Daniel 6-7(1), 6-2, 7-6(5)

Juan Manuel Cerundolo def. (LL) Kevin Anderson 7-6(7) 3-6, 6-3

(2) Alexander Zverev def. Borna Coric 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

(20) John Isner def. Hugo Gaston 7-6(5), 6-4

(17) Pablo Carreno Busta def. Davis Goffin 6-3, 6-2

(WC) Nick Kyrgios def. (5) Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-0

(Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis def. (13) Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4

(9) Jannik Sinner def. Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(8)

Francisco Cerundolo def. (16) Reilly Opelka 6-1, 3-1(ret'd)

(Q) Denis Kudla def. (19) Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4

(30) Alexander Bublik def. Daniel Galan 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-4

(22) Gael Monfils def. Oscar Otte 7-6(9), 6-1

Mackenzie McDonald def. (26) Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4

(6) Casper Ruud def. Henri Laaksonen 6-1, 6-2

(28) Frances Tiafoe def. Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4

Women's singles (second round)

(21) Veronika Kudermetova def. Dalma Galfi 5-1 (ret'd)

Shelby Rogers def. (10) Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-6(0)

Zhang Shuai def. (24) Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-1

(Q) Lauren Davis def. (LL) Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-1

(14) Coco Gauff def. Wang Qiang 7-5, 6-4

(17) Elena Rybakina def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5

(WC) Linda Fruhvirtova def. (20) Elise Mertens 7-5, 2-6, 6-1

(16) Jessica Pegula def. Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4

Madison Brengle def. (29) Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-0

Beatriz Haddad Maia def. (4) Maria Sakkari 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

(28) Petra Kvitova def. Clara Burel 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Yulia Putintseva def. (LL) Lesia Tsurenko 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

(5) Paula Badosa def. (Q) Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 7-5

(2) Iga Swiatek def. Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0

Anhelina Kalinina def. (26) Madison Keys 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

(12) Victoria Azarenka def. Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(5)

Men's doubles (First round):

Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas / Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0

Maximo Gonzalez / Federico Delbonis def. (7) Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares 6-7(4), 6-4, 10-8

(1) Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic def. Laslo Djere / Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6(3), 6-1

Rohan Bopanna / Denis Shapovalov def. Jean-Julien Rojer / Marcelo Arevalo 6-7(5), 6-2, 10-3

(6) Neal Skupski / Wesley Koolhof def. Matwe Middlekoop / Lloyd Harris 7-6(6), 7-5

Women's doubles (first round):

(7) Desirae Krawczyk / Demi Schuurs def. Ekaterine Gorgodze / Greet Minnen 6-2, 4-6, 10-5

Sania Mirza / Kirsten Flipkens def. Leylah Fernandez / Ingrid Neel 6-3, 7-6(2)

Sara Sorribes Tormo / Magda Linette def. Anastasia Rodionova / Alexandra Panova 6-1, 6-3

Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe def. Irina-Camelia Begu / Monica Niculescu 7-6(3), 7-6(4)

