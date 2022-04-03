Miami Open 2022: Today's results, scores, winners and recap - Iga Swiatek wins women's singles title, Hubert Hurkacz and John Isner bag men's doubles crown | Day 13

It was a memorable day for Polish tennis as Iga Swiatek won the women's singles title while Hubert Hurkacz took home the men's doubles crown partnering John Isner.

The former continued her dream run this season as she beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the 'Sunshine Double'. Isner and Hurkacz beat sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-4 in the men's doubles final.

Here are all the results from Day 13 of the 2022 Miami Open:

Iga Swiatek cruises to Miami Open title

Iga Swiatek won the Miami Open by beating Naomi Osaka in the final

Iga Swiatek entered the final in Miami as the favorite, although Osaka had shown glimpses of her best form leading into the encounter. The first game of the match was tightly contested, with the Japanese managing to save a couple of break points. Both players then held serve for the next three games before Swiatek made the first break of the match to go 3-2 up.

This turned out to be decisive as the Pole took the opening set 6-4. The 20-year-old put on a show in the second set to bagel Osaka and win her third successive WTA 1000 title, becoming the first player to do so. Swiatek also became the fourth player to win 16 or more consecutive matches at WTA 1000 events.

Hurkacz joins elite list after winning men's doubles crown with Isner

A day after losing his singles semifinal to Carlos Alcaraz, Hurkacz won the men's doubles title in Miami with Isner as his partner. The duo beat sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in straight sets.

Both pairs saved a few break points in the opening set to take it to a tie-break. Koolhof and Skupski went 3-1 up but Hurkacz and Isner fought back to win it 7-5 and take the opening set.

The Polish-American duo saved three break points in the third game of the second set and broke in the 10th game to win it 6-4 and clinch the men's doubles crown. With two of the tour's best servers teaming up, it's no surprise that Hurkacz and Isner served 10 aces to their opponents' four.

With the victory, Hurkacz became only the third man to win both the singles and doubles titles in Miami. The other two are Richard Krajicek and Roger Federer. All in all, he is the 11th player to achieve the feat.

Miami Open 2022: Day 13 results at a glance

Women's singles (final):

(2) Iga Swiatek def. Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0

Men's doubles (final):

(WC) Hubert Hurkacz / John Isner def. (6) Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-4

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala