Miami Open 2022: Victoria Azarenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Victoria Azarenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: 24 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open presented by Itau.

Round: First Round (Round of 64).

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Victoria Azarenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Victoria Azarenka will be keen to start the Miami Open strongly

12th seed Victoria Azarenka takes on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round of the Miami Open on Thursday.

The former World No. 1 started the year by reaching the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 after wins over Paula Badosa and Priscilla Hon. However, she lost to Iga Swiatek in three sets in the last eight.

Azarenka then reached the fourth round of the Australian Open following convincing victories over Panna Udvardy, Jill Teichmann and Elina Svitolina. She lost to Barbora Krejcikova, who won 6-2, 6-2.

After suffering an opening-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Belarusian was seeded 12th at the Qatar Open. She beat Yulia Putintseva to reach the second round before pulling out of her match against Madison Brengle due to hip pain.

Azarenka entered the Indian Wells Open and reached the third round after defeating Astra Sharma. However, she lost to Elena Rybakina.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



Elena Rybakina becomes the first woman from Kazakhstan to make the fourth round in Elena Rybakina becomes the first woman from Kazakhstan to make the fourth round in #IndianWells , upsetting No. 13 seed Azarenka 6-3, 6-4 🇰🇿🇰🇿🇰🇿Elena Rybakina becomes the first woman from Kazakhstan to make the fourth round in #IndianWells, upsetting No. 13 seed Azarenka 6-3, 6-4 https://t.co/Gt65y3dG8c

Alexandrova started 2022 with an opening-round exit at the Adelaide International 1. She then reached the last 16 of the Sydney International by defeating Ena Shibahara. However, the Russian lost to Garbine Muguruza.

Alexandrova was beaten by Bernarda Pera in the first round of the Australian Open and subsequently reached the second round of the the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. She lost to top seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

The 27-year-old then competed at the Indian Wells Open and reached the second round after beating Elvina Kalieva. However, she lost to eventual semifinalist Simona Halep, but not before giving the former World No.1 a run for her money in a hotly contested three-setter.

Victoria Azarenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Thursday's match in Miami will be the third meeting between the two players. Azarenka won both of her previous two meetings with Alexandrova, the first of which came at Wimbledon 2018. The Belarusian won 7-6(4), 6-3 and then beat the Russian at the Madrid Open in three sets last year.

Victoria Azarenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Azarenka will enter the match as the favorite. The Belarusian has a 7-4 record in 2022 so far but has also produced some good performances.

Azarenka will rely heavily on her powerful groundstrokes, particularly her backhand for winners. The 32-year-old's backhand down the line will perhaps feature heavily on thursday and will be an important shot in Azarenka's alley.

Azarenka is a good server but has served at least five double faults in each of her last five matches. She'll have to halve that in order to not lose crucial points against the Russian.

Like Azarenka, Alexandrova is also susceptible to double faults, having served a total of 32 in her last two matches. The Russian's serve will be put to the test as Azarenka is an excellent returner.

At the end of the day, Azarenka should have little trouble overcoming Alexandrova and reaching the third round of the Miami Open.

Prediction: Azarenka to win in straight sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan