Miami Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

With the BNP Paribas Open about to conclude, the second leg of the Sunshine Double is upon us as the Miami Open gets under way at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 22. While the women's singles competition will conclude on April 2, the men's will be over a day later at this high-profile combined event.

Despite the absence of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, the season's second ATP Masters 1000 tournament will still have enough star attraction for fans. The field will be led by US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz vying for the title.

The women's draw, too, will have two of the world's top-five players missing - Ashleigh Barty and Barbora Krejcikova. World No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka will be the highest-ranked player in the draw and will face tough competition from the likes of Iga Swiatek, Maria Sakkari and Anett Kontaveit.

Naomi Osaka will be another star to keep an eye on while US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her debut in the WTA 1000 event.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the Miami Open:

ATP

Can rising star Carlos Alcaraz continue to impress in Miami?

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event at the Miami Open.

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

Tennis Channel - USA

TSN - Canada

Voot - India

Latin America - ESPN

WTA

Can Iga Swiatek continue her heroics in Miami?

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event at the Miami Open.

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

Okko Sport - Russia

O2 - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

Live streaming will be available on the ATP tour, WTA tour and Tennis Channel Plus apps.

