Miami Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

With the BNP Paribas Open about to conclude, the second leg of the Sunshine Double is upon us as the Miami Open gets under way at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 22. While the women's singles competition will conclude on April 2, the men's will be over a day later at this high-profile combined event.
Despite the absence of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, the season's second ATP Masters 1000 tournament will still have enough star attraction for fans. The field will be led by US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz vying for the title.
The women's draw, too, will have two of the world's top-five players missing - Ashleigh Barty and Barbora Krejcikova. World No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka will be the highest-ranked player in the draw and will face tough competition from the likes of Iga Swiatek, Maria Sakkari and Anett Kontaveit.
Naomi Osaka will be another star to keep an eye on while US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her debut in the WTA 1000 event.
On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the Miami Open:
ATP
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event at the Miami Open.
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
Tennis Channel - USA
TSN - Canada
Voot - India
Latin America - ESPN
WTA
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event at the Miami Open.
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
Canal+ - Poland
DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan
DigiSport - Hungary, Romania
iQIYI - China
NowTV - Hong Kong
Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus
Okko Sport - Russia
O2 - Czech Republic
Starhub - Singapore
Supertennis - Italy
Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
Live streaming will be available on the ATP tour, WTA tour and Tennis Channel Plus apps.