Match details
Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (11) Grigor Dimitrov
Date: 29 March 2024
Tournament: Miami Open 2024
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)
Prize Money: $8,995,555
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA | Australia - beIN SPORTS | India - Sony Liv
Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview
Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimirov will lock horns for a spot in the Miami Open final on Friday.
Fourth-seeded Zverev has had a flawless run at this year’s tournament so far. He has not dropped a set en-route to the semifinal, beating the likes of Felix Auger Aliassime, Christopher Eubanks and Karen Khachanov.
The German faced Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in the quarterfinals and won the opening set 6-3. He saved a break point in the second set and eventually went on to win it 7-5 to book his place in the semifinals of the Miami Open.
The run has helped Zverev improve his season’s win-loss record to a solid 19-5.
11th seed Dimitrov, meanwhile, will enter the contest fresh off a massive upset. He ended Carlos Alcaraz’s bid for a Sunshine Double, taking out the top seed 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. This is is the Bulgarian's second successive win over the Spaniard.
The win further bolsters Dimitrov's resurgence, evident by his impressive 20-4 win-loss record for the season so far. This includes a title in Brisbane and a run to the final at the Open 13 in Marseille.
Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head
Zverev leads Dimitrov in their head-to-head with a massive 7-1 advantage. Their most recent meeting came in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open last year, with the German winning 6-3, 7-6(2).
Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov odds
Odds will be added when available
Alexander Zverev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction
Zverev will step out onto the court as the favorite on paper, given his comfortable lead in the head-to-head against Dimitrov.The German’s success in Miami has also stemmed from his impenetrable serve. He had dropped serve only once in the entire tournament and has gone two matches without even facing a break point. He also sits at No. 4 on ATP’s serve rating rankings, far ahead of Dimitrov at No. 25.
The Bulgarian will definitely be high on confidence after taking the win over Alcaraz, but Zverev’s game provides a completely different set of challenges.
Dimitrov definitely has the flair and baseline prowess to one up Zverev in the rallies, but he has been wasteful with break chances as his conversion rate stands below 50%. He will definitly fancy his chances, but an upset against a formidable serve like Zverev on the quick Miami hardcourts will require better numbers than that.
Prediction: Zverev to win in three sets
