Miami Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (30) Cameron Norrie

Date: 23 March 2024

Tournament: Miami Open 2024

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN & TVA | Australia - beIN SPORTS | India - Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie preview

Daniil Medvedev and Cameron Norrie will lock horns in an exciting third-round encounter of the Miami Open.

Medvedev, who is the third seed at this year’s tournament, came into the tournament having missed out on the Indian Wells title in the final where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Russian opened his campaign with a straight-sets win over Marton Fucsovics and will look to build on the momentum, pushing his win-loss for the seaosn to an impressive 15-3.

Norrie battled his way into the second round.

Norrie, meanwhile, had to battle his way through the opening round, prevailing 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-2 over Flavio Cobolli. The victory helped him improve his win-loss for the season to 10-5.

The Briton, however, has not won back-to-back matches since the Rio Open back in February. He had put up a great fight against Gael Monfils in his Indian Wells third round, but came up short.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Medvedev leads Norrie in their head-to-head 2-0, having beaten him in straight sets in both their past meetings.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Daniil Medvedev Cameron Norrie

Odds will be updated when available.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Medvedev was the runner up at Indian Wells.

Cameron Norrie has had his fair share of troubles against Daniil Medvedev in the past and will once again come into the contest with the odds stacked against him.

While Medvedev has faltered in the final stages of all three tournaments that he has played this season, there's no denying the fact that he has played some brilliant tennis throughout. The return game has been key to his success as he stands fourth in the overall return rating, behind only Carlos Alcaraz from among the top-tier players.

Justifying the billing, he converted a 100% break point opportunities that came his way in the Miami Open second round and will look to continue in the same vein.

Norrie's very attackable second serve will be under intense scrutiny. While the Briton possesses a dogged game not much different from Medvedev's own, his lack of confidence stemming from the poor past record can come back to haunt him as well.