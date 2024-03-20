Miami Open 2024, Day 2: Men's Singles predictions ft. Denis Shapovalov vs Luciano Darderi

The men's main draw action at the Miami Open 2024 is set to begin today (March 19). The top players on tour will aim to finish the hardcourt season on a high, with 1000 ranking points on the line.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev will be among the favorites to win the title. American's Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul will also be determined to make a significant impact on home soil.

None of the seeded competitors are scheduled to compete at the Miami Open today. On that note, let's take a look at the matches and some interesting predictions lined up for Day 2.

1) Denis Shapovalov vs Luciano Darderi

2024 Men's ASB Classic - Day 2

Former World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov will take on Italian talent Luciano Darderi in the first round of the Miami Open.

Shapovalov has been on a mission to rediscover his form on the main tour for a year. He chalked up a remarkable fourth-round appearance at the Wimbledon Championships 2023 but is yet to register a notable result in 2024.

On the other hand, Darderi has made a promising start to the season, amassing a title-winning run at the Cordoba Open and a quarterfinal finish at the Chile Open. The youngster will enter Miami high on confidence and fancy his chances in the first round.

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0. Darderi has the pedigree to present a stern challenge to Shapovalov, but the Canadian should be able to use his experience and edge past the Italian.

Pick: Shapovalov to win in three sets.

2) Jack Draper vs Taro Daniel

British tennis sensation Jack Draper will square off against Taro Daniel in the first round of the Miami Open.

Both players have made a decent start to the new calendar year in 2024. While Draper secured a runner-up finish in Adelaide, Daniel reached the finals in Auckland. The duo will enter Miami on the back of disappointing campaigns at the Indian Wells and will be determined to make amends.

This will be the first time they will meet each other on the tour. Considering their skill set and success ratio on the hardcourts, Draper should be able to begin his campaign with a win.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in straight sets.

3) Arthur Fils vs Matteo Arnaldi

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 9

Highly rated Frenchman Arthur Fils will begin his campaign at the Miami Open against Matteo Arnaldi.

Fils has made a solid start to the season, amassing nine wins from 16 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the Auckland Open. He also reached the quarterfinals in Hong Kong and Chile. The youngster is known for his potent all-round game and exceptional movement on court.

On his day, the World No. 37 can give any player on tour a run for their money. The Frenchman will be hoping to make a deep run in Miami.

Arnaldi, on the other hand, has struggled to maintain his momentum since a quarterfinal finish in Brisbane at the start of 2024. He will need to bring his A-game to the fore to present a tough challenge to Fils.

Considering their current form, Fils should be able to solve this riddle despite Arnaldi winning their only main-draw match to date on the tour — a second-round clash at last year's US Open.

Pick: Fils to win in straight sets.

4) Miami Open R1 - Miomir Kecmanovic vs Juncheng Shang

Kecmanovic will begin his campaign at the Miami Open 2024 on Tuesday

Lastly, Miomir Kecmanovic will take on Shang Juncheng in the first round of the Miami Open.

Kecmanovic will be making his sixth appearance in Miami this year and his best result at the event has been a quarterfinal finish in 2022. The Serb has made a modest start to the season, chalking up a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open and a quarterfinal appearance at the Mexican Open.

Meanwhile, Shang will be featuring in Miami for the third time in his career. The Chinese player is yet to cross the hurdle in the first round at the ATP 1000 event. He has the potential to present a tricky challenge to Kecmanovic, but it is most likely that the Serb, a former World No. 27, will come out on top against the 19-year-old.

Pick: Kecmanovic to win in straight sets.