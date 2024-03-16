Miami Open 2024 draw: Release date and where to follow 

Tennis action will move to the Miami Open 2024, the second stop in the Sunshine Double series, beginning March 19, with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek leading the fields at the 1000-level event.

The women’s draw will be the first to be released on March 17 at 1 pm local time and can be followed on the tournament’s social media handles. The men’s draw will be released at the same time a day later on March 18.

Petra Kvitova and Daniil Medvedev are the defending champions at this year’s tournament. However, the former will be unable to compete in 2024 due to her pregnancy.

Medvedev, meanwhile, will be looking to successfully defend a title for the first time in his career. He will expect a tough fight from the likes of top seed Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner lead jam-packed fields at Miami Open 2024

Iga Swiatek is a former Miami Open champion.

Despite late withdrawals by the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Martketa Vondrousova, the fields on both the men’s and women’s sides look highly competitive.

Petra Kvitova had blitzed the field at last year’s Miami Open to lift her first title at the venue, stopping Elena Rybakina’s bid for a Sunshine Double in the process.

The Kazakh, who was forced to withdraw from Indian Wells due to illness earlier last week, returns to Miami in hopes of repeating her heroics from last year. She will be joined by nine of the top-10 ranked women.

Besides Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek are the other two top names defending a bunch of points at this year’s Miami Open. While the former had made the semifinal at the WTA 1000 event twelve months ago, the World No. 1 had reached the quarterfinals.

On the men’s front, Daniil Medvedev will lead the charge in the absence of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic — who pulled out of the tournament a few days after his shock Indian Wells third-round loss to Luca Nardi.

Medevdev had picked up the Miami Open 2023 trophy after ousting Jannik Sinner in the summit clash. The Italian, who returns as the top seed and a Grand Slam champion, will be keen on reversing that result and walking away with the big prize at the end of the fortnight this time around.

Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkcaz are among the former winners who will also be looking to reclaim the crown in Miami, while Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune further crowd the men’s draw.