Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Miami Open, Final

The 2024 Miami Open final is set to feature a blockbuster clash between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov.

Sinner has continued his hot start to the season at Miami Gardens, racing to his second consecutive Miami final and third in four editions of the tournament. He kicked off his campaign against compatriot Andrea Vavassori, brushing him aside 6-3, 6-4.

The World No. 3 overcame a one-set deficit in the third round against Tallon Griekspoor to eventually come out victorious 5-7, 7-5, 6-1. Up against Australian Christopher O'Connell in the fourth round, Sinner wrapped up the match in straight sets, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Sinner beat Tomas Machac6-4, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. He convincingly saw off third seed Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-finals, thus avenging his defeat to the Russian at last year's final.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, has been in great form himself, turning back the clock in Miami. He overcame a thriller to begin his campaign, warding off Alejandro Tabilo 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-2 in a grueling three-setter.

Dimitrov swept aside Yannick Hanfmann 6-1, 6-0 in the third round. He overcame a stern test in the fourth round eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz, winning once again from a set down 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Slated up against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, Dimitrov played a near-flawless match to seal an incredible 6-2, 6-4 win. He backed that win with a great performance against Zverev in the semi-finals, clinching the match 6-4, 6-7, (4), 6-4.

Sinner and Dimitrov have placed each other thrice on tour before their upcoming encounter, with the Italian marginally leading their head-to-head 2-1. He won their last encounter in Beijing last year.

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov match schedule

Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov are set to headline play on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date: March 31, 2024, (US, UK, and Canada) & April 1, 2024, (India and Australia).

Time: TBD

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov streaming details

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open - Getty Images

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India, and the other countries mentioned below, can catch live action from Miami Gardens on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN SPORTS

Canada: TSN

India: Tennis Channel

Middle East: beIN SPORTS

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV

Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, and Russia: Eurosport

Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland: Eurosport Nordics

Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore: beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia

Hong Kong: PCCW

Japan: NHK

Greece: OTE

Poland: Polsat

Germany, Austria, and Switzerland: Sky Deutschland

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: Telefonica/Movistar

Latin America: ESPN International Latam

Africa: Supersport Africa

Turkey: Ssport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Poll : Will Jannik Sinner win the Miami Open on his third attempt in the final? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion