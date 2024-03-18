Miami Open 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top players in the men’s circuit will now feature at the Miami Open 2024, as we enter the final phase of the hardcourt swing in the USA.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be the top two seeds at the event, followed by Daniil Medvedvev and Alexander Zverev. Indian Wells semi finalist Tommy Paul will feature in the main draw, alongside fellow Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz.

Former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini has also used his protected ranking to enter the ATP 1000 event. The Italian made his first appearance this year at the Phoenix Challenger last week and chalked up a promising runner-up finish at the event.

On that note, let’s take a detailed look at the upcoming Miami Open 2024 on the men’s tour.

What is the Miami Open?

The Miami Open is a part of the ATP 1000 series on the men's tour. The first few editions of the tournament were organised in Delray Beach and Boca West in Florida. From 1987 to 2018, the Miami Open shifted it's location to Key Biscayne. However, since the past six years the event is being orchestrated at the Miami Gardens.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been the most successful player at the event, alongside tennis legend Andre Agassi. The duo have captured six-titles each at the Miami Open. Swiss Maestro Roger Federer, Hubert Hurkacz, John Isner and Carlos Alcaraz have also won the event in the past.

Venue

The ATP 1000 event will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Players and Draw

Jannik Sinner at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed and he will face either Aleksandar Vukic or Robert Carballes Baena in the second round. The Spaniard will be a heavy favorite to win the Miami Open after his triumph in Indian Wells.

However, second seed Jannik Sinner has been in imperious form so far this season. The Australian Open champion lost in the Indian Wells semifinals and will look to triumph in Miami after two runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2023.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is seeded third at the Miami Open and he is also a heavy title contender, considering his quality on hard courts. The Russian will start off against either Marton Fucsovics or Max Purcell in his first match.

The likes of Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are also among the contenders to triumph in Miami.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will begin on March 18 and will go on till March 19. The main-draw action will commence on March 20. The men's singles final will be held on Sunday, March 31.

Prize Money

The winner of the event will cash in a healthy pay-check of $8,995,555, along with 1000 ranking points.

Here is a detailed look at the prize distribution and ranking points on offer:

Winner: $1,100,000/1000 points

Finalist: $585,000/650 points

Semi-finalist: $325,000/400 points

Quarter-finalist: $185,000/200 points

Round of 16: $101,000/100 points

Round of 32: $59,100/50 points

Second Round: $34,500/30 points

First Round: $23,250/10 points

Where to watch the Miami Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner on the main tour

Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the men's matches:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.