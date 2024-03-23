Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Many of the top players in the men's and women's draw will feature on Day 5 of the Miami Open 2024.
Reigning Indian Wells champion and top seed Iga Swiatek will square off against Camila Giorgi during the afternoon session. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur and Naomi Osaka will also continue their campaigns in Miami.
On the men's side, The top three seeds Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will all feature on Day 5. American No. 1 Taylor Fritz will open the proceedings on 'Stadium' during the day session.
On that note, here's a quick look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Miami Open 2024:
Schedule for Day 5 of the Miami Open
Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Thaigo Seyboth Wild
Not before 12 pm local time: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (15) Elina Svitolina vs (PR) Naomi Osaka
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (32) Anhelina Kalinina
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Zhu Lin
Not before 12 noon local time: (10) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov
Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics
Followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Shevchenko
Followed by: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Taylor Townsend
Butch Buchholz
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (31) Leylah Fernandez vs Emiliana Arango
Not Before 12:00 noon / TBF 3/3: Andy Murray vs (29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
followed by: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Elina Avanesyan
followed by: (11) Beatriz Haddad-Maia vs (24) Katie Boulter
followed by: (16) Ben Shelton vs (WC) Martin Landaluce
Where to watch Miami Open 2024?
Viewers can tune in to the action in Miami on the following channels and sites:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Tennis Channel - India
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Miami Open 2024 - Match timings
Matches on the 'Stadium' court will begin at 11:00am local time.
The night session will start at 7:00 p.m. on Stadium and Grandstand. The match timings for viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows: