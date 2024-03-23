Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

Many of the top players in the men's and women's draw will feature on Day 5 of the Miami Open 2024.

Reigning Indian Wells champion and top seed Iga Swiatek will square off against Camila Giorgi during the afternoon session. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur and Naomi Osaka will also continue their campaigns in Miami.

On the men's side, The top three seeds Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will all feature on Day 5. American No. 1 Taylor Fritz will open the proceedings on 'Stadium' during the day session.

On that note, here's a quick look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Miami Open 2024:

Schedule for Day 5 of the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Thaigo Seyboth Wild

Not before 12 pm local time: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (15) Elina Svitolina vs (PR) Naomi Osaka

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (32) Anhelina Kalinina

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Zhu Lin

Not before 12 noon local time: (10) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Denis Shapovalov

Followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Marton Fucsovics

Followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Shevchenko

Followed by: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Taylor Townsend

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (31) Leylah Fernandez vs Emiliana Arango

Not Before 12:00 noon / TBF 3/3: Andy Murray vs (29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

followed by: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Elina Avanesyan

followed by: (11) Beatriz Haddad-Maia vs (24) Katie Boulter

followed by: (16) Ben Shelton vs (WC) Martin Landaluce

Where to watch Miami Open 2024?

Viewers can tune in to the action in Miami on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Tennis Channel - India

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on the 'Stadium' court will begin at 11:00am local time.

The night session will start at 7:00 p.m. on Stadium and Grandstand. The match timings for viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, Stadium) Start Time (Day session, remaining courts) Start Time (Night session) USA / Canada March 23, 2024, 11:00 a.m ET March 23, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET March 23, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET UK March 23, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET March 23, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET March 23, 2024, 11:00 p.m. ET India March 23, 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET March 23, 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET March 24, 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET