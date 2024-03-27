Miami Open 2024 tickets: What are the prices? All you need to know about getting access to the tournament during its closing stages

The Miami Open tickets for the remainder of the tournament can be bought on the event's official website and the prices vary as per the days.

Tickets for each of the remaining sessions of the Masters 1000/WTA 1000 event are available. The singles semifinals commence on March 28, when sessions 19 (morning) and 20 (evening) will take place.

Ticket prices for the 19th session of the Miami Open vary from $31 to $1,900, while those for the 20th session range from $58 to $2,275. The men's singles semifinals are scheduled to take place on March 29, where the starting price for a morning session (Number 21) ticket is $95 and can go up to $5,100. Tickets for the evening session (Number 22) range from $125 to $3,900.

The women's singles final is on March 30 and only one session is scheduled, for which the ticket prices range from $47 to $3,200. The men's singles final is set to be played on March 31, with the minimum cost of a ticket being $195, while the highest price is $10,000.

Carlos Alcaraz three wins away from completing Sunshine Double, Iga Swiatek out of Miami Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Miami Open

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are the top seeds at Miami Open 2024 and both have endured contrasting fates so far in the tournament. The Pole has been knocked out, but the Spaniard is still in the running to win.

Both top seeds came into the Miami Open after winning in Indian Wells. Swiatek had a good start, defeating Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-1 in the second round. She then had a tough match against 26th seed Linda Noskova, winning 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4 to reach the fourth round where she was defeated 6-4, 6-2 by 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz's campaign in Miami began with a 6-2, 6-1 win over compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena. He then got the better of Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4 to set up a fourth-round clash against Lorenzo Musetti. The 20-year-old beat the 23rd-seeded Italian 6-3, 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals where he will be up against 11th-seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Alcaraz is just three wins away from becoming only the eighth man to complete the Sunshine Double (winning in Indian Wells and Miami during the same year).