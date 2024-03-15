Miami Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The tennis tour heads to Florida for the second leg of the "Sunshine Double", the 2024 Miami Open. The 39th edition of the tournament will be held from March 19-31.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the tournament, with Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic doing the same. Kei Nishikori, on the other hand, will make his long-awaited comeback.
Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will return to the tour after being on the sidelines since the 2022 US Open. She was cleared to play immediately after the conclusion of her doping scandal.
Halep was given a wildcard to participate, along with Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, and Amanda Anisimova, among others. Defending champion Petra Kvitova is on maternity leave at the moment, while World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a stacked field.
Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion on the men's side and is one of the many top players in the draw, along with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Aside from Djokovic, the entire top 30 is accounted for.
With most of the tour's leading stars gathered in one place yet again, the stage is set for another two weeks of high-octane action. So here's a look at the broadcast details for the 2024 Miami Open:
ATP channel and live streaming details for Miami Open 2024
Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the men's matches:
Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada
beIN SPORTS - Australia
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland
Sky Italia - Italy
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland
Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Eurosport - France
Polsat - Poland
OTE - Greece
DigiSport - Romania
TV2 - Denmark, Norway
Ziggo Sport - Netherlands
ESPN - Central and South America
CCTV - China
Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
WTA channel and live streaming details for Miami Open 2024
The following channels will televise the women's event:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
TVNZ - New Zealand
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus
DigiSport - Romania
Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
TVE - Spain
TV2 - Denmark
DAZN - Japan
Now TV - Hong Kong
TapDMV - Philippines
Truevisions - Thailand
Tennis Channel - India
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.