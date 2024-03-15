Miami Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The tennis tour heads to Florida for the second leg of the "Sunshine Double", the 2024 Miami Open. The 39th edition of the tournament will be held from March 19-31.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the tournament, with Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic doing the same. Kei Nishikori, on the other hand, will make his long-awaited comeback.

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep will return to the tour after being on the sidelines since the 2022 US Open. She was cleared to play immediately after the conclusion of her doping scandal.

Halep was given a wildcard to participate, along with Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, and Amanda Anisimova, among others. Defending champion Petra Kvitova is on maternity leave at the moment, while World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a stacked field.

Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion on the men's side and is one of the many top players in the draw, along with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Aside from Djokovic, the entire top 30 is accounted for.

With most of the tour's leading stars gathered in one place yet again, the stage is set for another two weeks of high-octane action. So here's a look at the broadcast details for the 2024 Miami Open:

ATP channel and live streaming details for Miami Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion at the Miami Open.

Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the men's matches:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

WTA channel and live streaming details for Miami Open 2024

Elena Rybakina was the runner-up at last year's Miami Open.

The following channels will televise the women's event:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

TVNZ - New Zealand

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Canal+ - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia

Nova Sports - Greece, Cyprus

DigiSport - Romania

Setanta - Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

TVE - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

DAZN - Japan

Now TV - Hong Kong

TapDMV - Philippines

Truevisions - Thailand

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.