Miami Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (31) Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: TBD

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Brandon Nakashima will open his 2025 Miami Open campaign with a second-round encounter against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Nakashima, the 31st seed at this year’s tournament, had received a bye in the opener. He comes in fresh off the back of a last-16 showing at the first stop of Sunshine Double: the Indian Wells.

The American has had moderate success on court this year and his win-loss record stands at 8-7. The latest of the match wins was a 6-2, 6-4 dismissal of Matteo Arnaldi, which was followed by a 6-7(6), 1-6 defeat to Ben Shelton at Indian Wells.

Carballes Baena has a negative win-loss this year. (Source: Getty)

Carballes Baena, meanwhile, comes into the tournament looking to rediscover his lost form. He has a negative win-loss for the season 6-8 and has not won back-to-back matches since the Australian Open.

Here in Miami, the Spaniard found himself up against Christopher O’Connell at the opening hurdle. Determined, however, he was able to win a topsy-turvy battle 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5).

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

Nakashima and Baena haven't played before so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Nakashima will be the favorite to win. (Source: Getty)

Brandon Nakashima’s baseline-oriented game is tailor-made for the hardcourts. He is likely to step out looking to seize control from the backcourt but will need to be wary of a dogged Roberto Carballes Baena.

The Spaniard is better known for his prowess on claycourts, a surface where he has reached all his Tour-level finals. He has also not been in good touch and in fact, is currently on an active five-match losing streak.

The home support and the liking for the quick courts should give Nakashima a definite edge. If he plays with measured aggression and keeps the error count in check, the American should get over the line.

Prediction: Nakashima in three sets

