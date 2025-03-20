  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Miami Open 2025
  • Miami Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Miami Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Vedant Chandel
Modified Mar 20, 2025 23:11 GMT
Brandon Nakashima and Carballes Baena (Source: Getty)
Brandon Nakashima and Carballes Baena (Source: Getty)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (31) Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: TBD

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Brandon Nakashima will open his 2025 Miami Open campaign with a second-round encounter against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nakashima, the 31st seed at this year’s tournament, had received a bye in the opener. He comes in fresh off the back of a last-16 showing at the first stop of Sunshine Double: the Indian Wells.

The American has had moderate success on court this year and his win-loss record stands at 8-7. The latest of the match wins was a 6-2, 6-4 dismissal of Matteo Arnaldi, which was followed by a 6-7(6), 1-6 defeat to Ben Shelton at Indian Wells.

Ad
Carballes Baena has a negative win-loss this year. (Source: Getty)
Carballes Baena has a negative win-loss this year. (Source: Getty)

Carballes Baena, meanwhile, comes into the tournament looking to rediscover his lost form. He has a negative win-loss for the season 6-8 and has not won back-to-back matches since the Australian Open.

Ad

Here in Miami, the Spaniard found himself up against Christopher O’Connell at the opening hurdle. Determined, however, he was able to win a topsy-turvy battle 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5).

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

Nakashima and Baena haven't played before so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (Over/Under)
Brandon Nakashima
Roberto Carballes Baena
Ad

*Odds will be updated when available.

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Nakashima will be the favorite to win. (Source: Getty)
Nakashima will be the favorite to win. (Source: Getty)

Brandon Nakashima’s baseline-oriented game is tailor-made for the hardcourts. He is likely to step out looking to seize control from the backcourt but will need to be wary of a dogged Roberto Carballes Baena.

Ad

The Spaniard is better known for his prowess on claycourts, a surface where he has reached all his Tour-level finals. He has also not been in good touch and in fact, is currently on an active five-match losing streak.

The home support and the liking for the quick courts should give Nakashima a definite edge. If he plays with measured aggression and keeps the error count in check, the American should get over the line.

Prediction: Nakashima in three sets

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी