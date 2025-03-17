Miami Open 2025 Draw: Coco Gauff's projected path to final ft. potential SF vs Aryna Sabalenka

The second half of the Sunshine Double will begin with the Miami Open scheduled from March 18 to March 30. On the women's side of the draw, Coco Gauff is the third seed and one of the pre-tournament favorites for the title.

Gauff's 2025 season started strongly, as the American won all her five matches at the United Cup (including victories against Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek) to lead the USA to victory.

However, Gauff has faltered in the following events since then. She lost to Paula Badosa in the Australian Open quarterfinals, followed by two early losses against McCartney Kessler and Marta Kostuyk in the Middle-East swing. She lost to Belinda Bencic in the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open.

Being a seeded player, Gauff will receive an opening-round bye at the Miami Open. Let's take a look at the American player's potential path to the final

Coco Gauff's potential 2R opponent- Petra Kvitova

In picture: Petra Kvitova (Getty)

Gauff will begin her 2025 Miami Open campaign with a potential second-round clash against two-time Wimbledon and 2023 Miami Open champion Petra Kvitova.

The Czech player has been out of action on the Tour for the past year as she was on maternity leave. In 2025, she has played at only two events and lost in the first rounds at the ATX Open and the BNP Paribas Open.

Gauff has won her only match against Kvitova. The American won the only encounter at the 2023 Qatar Open, winning 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Coco Gauff's potential 3R opponent - Maria Sakkari

In Picture: Maria Sakkari (Getty)

Coco Gauff will potentially face 28th-seeded Maria Sakkari in the third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. The Greek player has been in woeful form in 2025, as she has a 4-9 win/loss record for the season.

Sakkari's best result was reaching the quarterfinals at the Linz Open, where she lost 5-7, 0-6 to Dayana Yastremska. The former top 10 player has yet to win more than a single match at any of the events she has played.

Gauff trails 4-5 in the head-to-head against Sakkari. However, the American player won their last encounter 7-6 (1), 6-2 at the BNP Paribas Open this year.

Coco Gauff's potential 4R opponent - Beatriz Haddad Maia

In Picture: Betariz Haddad Maia (Getty)

Gauff will potentially face 16th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open. The Brazilian's last event was Indian Wells, where she lost in the second round against lucky loser Sonay Kartal.

Overall, Haddad Maia has a 2-8 record for the season. Her best event was the Australian Open, where she reached the third round and lost 4-6, 2-6 to Veronika Kudermetova.

Gauff has yet to face Haddad Maia on the WTA Tour, and the potential meeting at the Miami Open will be their first encounter.

Coco Gauff's potential QF opponent - Jasmine Paolini

In Picture: Jasmine Paolini (Getty)

Coco Gauff's potential quarterfinal opponent at the 2025 Miami Open will be sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini. The Italian was last in action at the BNP Paribas Open, losing 0-6, 4-6 against Liudmila Samsonova.

Overall Paolini has a 8-5 record in 2025. She had a decent run at the Australian Open, reaching the third round where she lost 6-2, 4-6, 0-6 against Elina Svitolina. The Italian also failed to defend her WTA 1000 title in Dubai, going out in the third round against Sofia Kenin.

Gauff has won both her matches against Paolini. The last time the duo met, the American won 6-3, 6-2 at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Coco Gauff's potential SF opponent - Aryna Sabalenka

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka (Getty)

Coco Gauff will potentially set up a blockbuster clash against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal at the Miami Open. The Belarusian will be coming into Miami in fine form, having made the final at Indian Wells where she fell short against Mirra Andreeva.

Overall Sabalenka has won 17 of the 21 matches she has played in the season. The World No.1 player has already reached three finals in 2025, having won the title at Brisbane where she won against Polina Kudermetova in the final.

Gauff has won five out of her nine matches against Sabalenka. The duo last met at the semifinals of the 2024 WTA Finals, which the American player won 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Coco Gauff's potential Final opponent - Iga Swiatek

In Picture: Iga Swiatek (Getty)

Should Gauff make it to the final at the Miami Open, her probable opponent would be second-seeded Iga Swiatek. The Pole is coming on the back of a semifinal loss at the BNP Paribas Open, losing out to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva.

Swiatek has won 18 of the 23 matches she has played in 2025. She has reached three semifinals in the year but has failed to advance beyond that stage. Having failed to defend her titles at Doha and Indian Wells, the Pole will look to clinch her first title win since last year's French Open.

Overall, Swiatek has won 11 of her 14 matches against Gauff. However, the two players last met at the United Cup final this year, which Gauff won 6-4, 6-4.

