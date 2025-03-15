Miami Open 2025 draw: Release date and where to follow

Tennis action will soon move onto the second leg of the Sunshine Double for the 2025 Miami Open. The combined men's and women's 1000 event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday (March 18).

While Danielle Collins will be back defending her crown at the Miami Gardens, Jannik Sinner will miss the tournament as he is serving a three-month doping ban. Former winners Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and top seed Alexander Zverev will lead the men's field in his absence.

When is the Miami 2025?

Aryna Sabalenka will be the top seed at this year's Miami Open women's single competition. (Source: Getty)

The main draw action at this year's Miami Open will commence on Tuesday (March 18). The women's singles final is scheduled to be a held a fortnight later on Saturday (March 29) and while the men's singles final will be held a day later on Sunday (March 30). The doubles finals will follow a reverse format with the men's doubles final being held on March 39 and the women's doubles finals being held on Sunday. The qualification rounds will commence on March 16 and be held over a two-day period for both the men's and women's competition.

When is the draw for the Miami 2025?

Grigor Dimitrov lost the 2024 Miami Open men's singles final to Jannik Sinner. (Source: Getty)

The women's and men's singles main draws for the 2025 Australian Open will be released on March 16 and March 17, respectively, at 1 pm local time.

Where to watch the Miami Open 2025 draw?

Novak Djokovic is a six-time Miami Open champion. (Source: Getty)

Fans can follow the live draw at the Grand Slam's official website: miamiopen.com. They can also follow the tournament's official social media handles for real-time updates on the draw.

Leading the field at this year's Miami Open will be Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka. The two come into the tournament with varying results on the Tour this year.

Zverev has made a spate of early exits after making the final at the Australian Open back in January. He will be hoping to rediscover the sort of form that saw him reach the summit clash at the season's opening Slam.

His biggest challenge will come from two former champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. While the Spaniard lifted the trophy at the ATP Masters 1000 event in 2023, the Serb tied-most decorated champion with six titles to his name.

On the women's side, Sabalenka will be a big favorite to lift the title, having already made the final at Indian Wells (she plays Mirra Andreeva for the title). She and Iga Swiatek will be among the names looking to derail Danielle Collins' title defence.

The 2023 winner Petra Kvitova also retums to Miami after her maternity leave. Three-time former champion and one of the handful Sunshine Double winners, Victoria Azarenka will also be keen on making an

