Miami Open 2025: Nick Kyrgios vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (PR) Nick Kyrgios vs (Q) Mackenzie McDonald

Date: March 19, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony LIV

Nick Kyrgios vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Nick Kyrgios hits a forehand in Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Former semifinalist Nick Kyrgios will face local favorite Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the 2025 Miami Masters on Wednesday (March 19).

Ad

Trending

Kyrgios is on a comeback trail this year following wrist and knee injuries that kept him out of big tournaments in 2023-24. The Aussie has failed to win a singles match in three attempts though, exiting in the first round of the Brisbane International, the Australian Open, and the Indian Wells Masters.

The 29-year-old's most recent defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp, in particular, was quite worrisome as he retired at 6-7(7), 0-3 down citing wrist pain. Currently ranked 892nd in the world, he will be keen on putting his injury troubles behind him this week in Miami, where he reached the semifinals in 2016-17.

Ad

McDonald, meanwhile, shot to fame with his upset of Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open but has struggled with consistency and injuries in the last two years. The 29-year-old, who achieved a career-high ranking of 37th in the world in October 2023, was out of action for nearly four months last year due to a shoulder injury, which eventually influenced his freefall in the ATP rankings.

The American has slowly climbed up in the rankings since then and will be eager to re-enter the men's top 100. He successfully qualified for the Miami Masters earlier this week, beating quality opponents like Nikoloz Basilashvili and Pavel Kotov.

Ad

Nick Kyrgios vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Kyrgios and McDonald are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the Aussie defeated his American opponent at the 2022 Houston Open (on clay), the latter scored the win in their only hardcourt encounter at the 2021 Citi Open.

Nick Kyrgios vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Mackenzie McDonald -235 -1.5 (+105) Over 22.5 (-130) Nick Kyrgios +180 +1.5 (-150) Under 22.5 (-110)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Nick Kyrgios vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Mackenzie McDonald reached the second round in Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Although Nick Kyrgios isn't at the top of his physical conditioning, he has enough racket talent to get through virtually any match-up. The Aussie still has one of the best service games on the ATP Tour at the age of 29. He can also switch his shot direction during rallies with relative ease, with his slap-motion forehand being his biggest opponent.

Ad

McDonald has a starkly different game compared to the former World No. 13. The 29-year-old American is capable of hitting deep groundstrokes off both wings. And unlike Kyrgios, he likes teeing off on the ball on the rise. The World No. 101 also comes up with shots from the baseline with impressive repeatability, which will test his more experienced opponent's consistency.

While Kyrgios has tasted more success in Miami in the past, his wrist issues might hold him back against a player of McDonald's quality.

Pick: McDonald to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback