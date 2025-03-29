Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 12, March 29

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula will contest the 2025 Miami Open women’s singles final. Both women are looking to lift the crown for the first time in their careers and will have their shot at accomplishing the feat on Saturday (March 29).

Sabalenka, who is the top seed at this year’s tournament, has put together a strong run in Miami and is yet to drop a set in her five matches.

Having been given a bye in her opener, the top seed faced Viktoriya Tomova in her first match. She dropped only three games en route to a 6-3, 6-0 win before her next opponent, Elena Ruse, was forced to retire from their contest.

Into the fourth round. Sabalenka was tested a little more by Danielle Collins and Zheng Qinwen but was able to maintain her clean record. She won in straight sets again, 6-2, 6-2, in her semifinal against Jasmine Paolini.

Pegula, meanwhile, has had a harder time reaching the Miami Open final. She opened her campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Bernarda Pera before being pushed to three sets by Anna Kalinskaya.

The American then beat Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3, only to find herself locked in another couple of nail-biters. She was a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2 victor over Emma Raducanu and needed another three-setter to get past Alexandra Eala, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3.

Pegula and Sabalenka will follow the men's doubles final in the stadium. As we head closer to action, here's the full Day 12 schedule for the 2025 Miami Open.

Schedule for Day 12 of Miami Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 12.30 pm local time: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs [6] Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool (Men's Doubles Final)

Not before 3.30 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [4] Jessica Pegula

For more information regarding the schedule, check the order of play on the Miami Open official website.

Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool will take on top seeds in the men's doubles final. (Source: Getty)

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 12 of the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event in Miami on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony LIV

Miami Open 2025: Match Timings

Aside from the stadium, matches will not be held at any of the other courts at the Hard Rock Stadium. Meanwhile, the women's singles final match on the stadium will not begin before 3 pm local time. The men's doubles final, meanwhile, will commence at 12.30 pm local time.

