Miami Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (19) Yulia Putintseva vs (Q) Taylor Townsend
Date: TBD
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+
Taylor Townsend vs Yulia Putintseva preview
Local favorite Taylor Townsend will have a tall order in front of her when she takes on Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open.
Townsend is primarily a doubles specialist and is currently ranked 2nd in the WTA doubles rankings. The 28-year-old reached her maiden Challenger-level final at the Firenze Ladies Open two years ago. She has since gone only strength from strength, having achieved her career-high singles ranking of 46th in the world last August.
However, the American had endured a rough patch on the women's circuit before this month, as evidenced by her five-match losing streak in tour-level and qualifying matches. The World No. 90 subsequently fell in the final qualifying round in Indian Wells but has managed to hit a rich vein of form at this week's Miami Open.
Having qualified for the 1000-level event successfully, Townsend defeated fellow American Ann Li in three sets on Tuesday (March 18) to reach the second round. Her next opponent, Putintseva, has also considerably slowed down since achieving her career-high ranking of 20 earlier in January.
Moreover, the 30-year-old has dropped six of her last seven matches on the WTA Tour. Seeded 19th in Miami, she received a first-round bye and will be well-rested for her second-round encounter.
Taylor Townsend vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head
Townsend and Putintseva have never met on the WTA Tour so their official head-to-head records stands at 0-0.
Taylor Townsend vs Yulia Putintseva odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Taylor Townsend vs Yulia Putintseva prediction
Townsend has a large frame that often undermines her baseline play, which requires strenuous movement. However, the American more than makes up for it with her finesse play, which involves slice forehands, net approaches and crafty drop shots. For what it's worth, she also has the lefty advantage over her right-handed opponent Putintseva.
The World No. 24 Kazakh, meanwhile, is a counterpuncher and relies mostly on her defense. She does have a stable two-handed backhand though, which, coupled with her tactical acumen, helps her stay in rallies with far more aggressive players.
While Putintseva has much more experience than her younger opponent in tour-level matches, Townsend is currently riding a good wave of momentum that should allow her to spring up an upset over the Kazakh veteran.
Pick: Townsend to win in three sets.