Miami Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Aryna Sabalenka and runner-up Jessica Pegula earn?

Aryna Sabalenka had a memorable day on Sunday, March 30, as she clinched the 2025 Miami Open title with a commanding 7-5, 6-2 victory over Jessica Pegula. This marked the Belarusian's third consecutive win over the American in a tournament final.

Sabalenka's victory in Miami earned her a hefty $1,124,380 from the tournament's $19,387,080 prize pool, while Pegula took home $597,890. Sixth seed Jasmine Paolini and tournament star Alex Eala each received $332,160 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Second seed Iga Swiatek, ninth seed Zheng Qinwen, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Magda Linette, each got $189,075 for a quarterfinal finish.

