Miami Open's March monopoly set to be contested with padel's latest major announcement

The Miami Open is known across the tennis circuit for its comfortable weather conditions and the explosive entertainment it delivers alongside the BNP Paribas Open. But that might be about to change. The International Padel Federation shocked the world by announcing that the Motorola Razr Miami Premier Padel P1 event will take place at the same time, directly competing against the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The upcoming IPF event in Miami belongs to the P1 category, making it a close equivalent to what an ATP Masters 1000 means to the ATP Tour. The sport has grown in popularity over the past few years. Time will tell if padel can keep up with an event that has taken place in Miami over the course of decades.

Jon Wertheim, a veteran sports journalist, pointed out how the first Premier Padel event held in North America will make a statement with its arrival by taking place next to the Miami Open.

The scheduling of these prestigious events is a reflection of how much the popularity of padel has grown around the world over the last few years. Fans are a couple of weeks away from finding out if the marketing strategy was successful, or if Premier Padel should've chosen a different date and venue.

What to look forward to at the Miami Open

The second ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the season will be roaring in full force by the time the Motorola Razr Miami Premier Padel P1 kicks off. The best tennis players in the world will attempt to improve their ranking position heading into the clay portion of the calendar.

Jannik Sinner, the number one professional tennis player in the world when it comes to the male field, will not be present to defend his title at the Miami Open. That doesn't mean that the rest of the field will make their best efforts to fill the power vacuum left by the Italian. Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Novak Djokovic will look to leave their mark on the prestigious event from the Golden Swing.

The WTA will also aim to deliver an explosive tournament to compete against the upcoming Motorola Razr Miami Premier Padel P1.

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will return to Florida as the best players in the world. Could the next chapter of the Golden Swing serve as the location for their highly-anticipated rematch? Only time will tell. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys will also play at the Miami Open as the local favorites.

