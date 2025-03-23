Miami Open underdog story: From losing his grandfather 2 years ago to earning his first Top 10 win by defeating Andrey Rublev

Belgian ATP star Zizou Bergs had an emotional breakdown at the Miami Open. The 25-year-old unveiled a heartbreaking incident about losing his grandfather during his campaign at the same event back in 2023. His voice trembled as tears shed from his eyes while he narrated the saddening memory.

Ad

Belgian tennis star Zizou Bergs lost his grandfather in March 2023 while he was in Miami. The 25-year-old could not attend the funeral in person due to his tennis commitments and had to follow it from there. His grandfather was his biggest fan as he often analyzed matches and offered valuable advice. Bergs admitted to feeling his grandfather's presence during his victory at the Tallahassee Challenger after the loss.

Zizou Bergs appeared to be emotionally shattered after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Miami. During his on-court interview, the ATP star shared the grief of losing his grandfather on the same day back in 2023.

Ad

Trending

"Honestly, I don't know what to say! It's just a very emotional day for me. My grandfather died two years ago today. When I was playing Kokkinakis here. I lost 7-6 in the 3rd. Today... a top 10 win is just amazing," he said, with tears consistently flowing through his eyes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the victory over Andrey Rublev, Zizou Bergs now has a challenge lined up against Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Realization hits Andrey Rublev after tough loss to Zizou Bergs at the Miami Open

Andrey Rublev at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

While Zizou Bergs experienced a mix of happy and sad emotions, the situation was on the contrary for his rival Andrey Rublev. Despite holding the world No.9 position, the Russian has had a turbulent season so far. He mentioned how the defeat against Bergs has compelled him to conduct a self-analysis of the issues his form is facing.

Ad

"It’s frustrating! I need to regroup and find my rhythm again," he said, in a post-match interview.

Andrey Rublev showed positive signs of a resurgence at the Qatar Open. He clinched the title by taking down Jack Draper in a hard-fought three-setter. However, he couldn't make it past the opening round in any of the events since then.

While he is out of the ongoing Masters 1000 event now, Zizou Bergs prepares for the upcoming challenge against Matteo Berrettini. The showdown is scheduled to commence on Monday, 24th March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback