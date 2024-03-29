"Midnight yet?" - Serena Williams eagerly awaits the release of Beyonce's new country-influenced album 'Cowboy Carter’

Serena Williams has always shown the world how fond she is of Beyoncé, and on the eve of her country-themed album release, the former World No. 1 expressed her anticipation

Beyonce's first country album "Cowboy Carter" is set to be released on March 29The 32-time Grammy Award winner, Beyoncé, had earlier announced that she would be releasing her first country album, "Cowboy Carter," on March 29, 2024. The album is the second part of Beyoncé's three-act project, with the first part already released in 2022.

Serena Williams expressed her excitement on the release of the singer's new album inquite a manner. The American took to X where she asked whether it was midnight yet, also displaying a cowboy emoji

"Is it midnight yet? #beyonce," Williams tweeted

During Serena Williams' career, Beyonce attended a few of her matches . For instance, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z were present to cheer on Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon final, where she defeated Angelique Kerber. A few months later, the couple also attended the 2016 US Open to support the former world No.1 in the second round of the tournament when she defeated Vania King.

After the match, Williams told ESPN that she was surprised when she realized Beyoncé was watching her. She added that she tends to play better when there are famous people who are good at their job in the stadium, and she tries to show them that she's also good at hers.

“I looked up and was like, 'Oh s--t! Beyoncé is watching. Usually when people are there, I try to play better, especially if they're famous and they're doing so great at their job,It's like I want to show them that I'm good at my job, too—minus today,” Serena Williams said

Serena Williams: "I've actually been investing for over 14 years"

Serena Williams recently shared a video on TikTok where she spoke about her acitivties post-retirement. The American said that she had been investing in a lot of startups for well over a decade.

“So I invest in a lot of companies, early companies, so think of the early stage, where companies have just started. And, I've always done this, I've actually been investing for over 14 years.”

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022 after an illustrious career, which saw her win 73 singles titles, including 23 Grand Slam titles, and also earn $94,816,730 in prize money.

The American played her last tournament at the 2022 US Open where she reached the third round before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

