Martina Navratilova recently criticized Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville for his assertion that the United States coerced Russian President Vladimir Putin into invading Ukraine.

In 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. The conflict persisted and extended into 2023 and continues to pose a threat in the current year.

Russian used heavy weaponry and advanced missile systems for the invasion, resulting in devastating consequences for the Ukrainian people. Countless civilian lives have been lost, and the country's infrastructure, economy, and various other sectors have suffered severe damage.

Recently, Senator Tuberville made a controversial statement suggesting that the United States had compelled Vladimir Putin to initiate the invasion. According to him, America's push to expand NATO into Eastern Europe had exhausted Putin, ultimately prompting him to take aggressive action against Ukraine.

"We forced this issue. We kept forcing NATO all the way to eastern Europe and Putin just got tired of it," Tuberville said (via Meidastouch).

The seemingly unfounded allegations made by Tuberville angered 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova. She took to social media to express her discontent while denouncing Tuberville's remarks as "bullsh*t."

"Might as well say you made me hit you. Or You made me ra*e you…same bullsh*t," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump's son for sharing "racist and misogynistic" Super Bowl meme attacking Michelle Obama

Martina Navratilova at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore

Martina Navratilova recently criticized Donald Trump Jr. for sharing a racist and misogynistic Super Bowl meme targeting Michelle Obama.

On February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs made history by becoming repeat champions for the first time in 19 years, winning their third Super Bowl in five seasons by claiming a 25-22 overtime victory against the Niners. This game was also the seventh longest in NFL history.

During the game, Trump Jr. took to Instagram to share a picture of Levon Kirkland, an ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker. His caption for the image suggested it to be a "rare Michelle Obama rookie card," seemingly insinuating that the former First Lady was a man.

This offensive post by the former President's son did not go unnoticed by former World No. 1 tennis player, Martina Navratilova. She took to social media to express her disapproval, labeling Trump Jr. a "pathetic loser" for sharing such a degrading meme.

Navratilova also expressed her desire for Donald Trump Jr. to be "as miserable as he is racist."

"What a pathetic loser Don Jr truly is. Racist and misogynistic beyond belief. I hope he is as miserable as he is racist," Navratilova posted on X.

Expand Tweet