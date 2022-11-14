Mike Bryan leads his team to All-American Tennis Cup title in inaugural edition

Mike Bryan's Team West won the All-American Tennis Cup, which featured 10 top American male players competing in two teams.

The inaugural edition of the All-American Cup was held at the Freeman Coliseum from November 11 to 13. The tournament featured players contesting in a team format in both singles and doubles. Mike and Bob Bryan, the celebrated doubles players popularly known as the Bryan brothers, led the five-player teams.

Mike Bryan's team included Sam Querrey, Bradley Klahn, Marcos Giron, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald, and Steve Johnson, while his brother's team included John Isner, Jack Sock, Denis Kudla, William Blumberg, and Ryan Harrison.

A total of five sessions and 11 matches were played, with Friday's matches worth one point each. William Blumberg (East) played Bradley Klahn (West) in the first session of the day, where the former won 6-2, 3-6, 13-11. Marcos Giron (West) then defeated Ryan Harrison (East) by a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Saturday's matches, worth two points each, saw Steve Johnson (West) defeat Ryan Harrison (East) 7-6, 6-4. Ryan Harrison and William Blumberg (East) then beat 7-6(1), 7-6(2) Bradley Klahn and Steve Johnson (West) in the second session of the day.

Sunday's matches, worth four points each, were the best of 3 sets. Marcos Giron (West) defeated John Isner (East) 6-2, 6-1 and the winning team accumulated 13 points.

A look at Mike Bryan's career highlights

Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan in action at the 2019 Australian Open.

Mike Bryan and his twin brother Bob Bryan dominated the doubles circuit for over nine years, reaching the summit of the ATP standings in September 2003. By winning the 2012 London Olympics, they became the second men's doubles pair to achieve a non-calendar-year Golden Slam.

Bob Bryan has won a total of 119 career doubles titles (16 Grand Slam doubles titles, two less than his sibling), while Mike Bryan has 124. The former has won seven mixed doubles Majors to his brother's four.

The Bryans are the only doubles team with at least 1000 match victories and 16 Grand Slam titles. They are also the first doubles tennis team to have triumphed in all Grand Slam competitions, all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and the ATP Finals, and won gold at the Olympics.

More than any other duo in doubles history, they held the World No. 1 doubles ranking jointly for 438 weeks and 139 consecutive weeks. Mike Bryan has held the Men's Doubles World No. 1 position for a total of 506 weeks.

Bob Bryan suffered an injury in the middle of 2018, which forced his brother to join hands with Jack Sock. The Bob-Sock pair enjoyed enormous success on the tour, winning five titles, including two Grand Slams.

The brothers, who turned pro in 1998, retired in August 2020.

