Minutes after French Open 1R win, Aryna Sabalenka happily indulges in luxury 'addiction'

Aryna Sabalenka shared a glimpse of her 'addiction' to a luxury meal after her first-round victory at the ongoing French Open. The Belarusian secured a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova and advanced to the next round of the tournament.

Ad

The match lasted for just an hour as Sabalenka took control of the match right from the outset. She only dropped one game in the first set and won nine consecutive games to secure the triumph.

Post the match, she shared her delight at winning the match and being able to come back at the coveted Grand Slam stage.

"I'm super happy to be back in Paris...the first rounds are always tricky ... but I'm super happy to get the win and go through," she said.

Ad

Trending

After her win today, Aryna Sabalenka was seen enjoying a hearty serving of caviar and omelette from Le Royal Monceau Raffles in Paris. She shared an image of her rewarding meal on her Instagram stories and wrote:

"Addicted."

Screenshot via @arynasabalenka on Instagram, dated May 25, 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka will face Jil Teichmann in her next match and will be looking to continue a similar feisty fashion in her upcoming clashes.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka confident and ready for the last leg of the clay season

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka admitted that she was more than ready for the French Open to kick off after showing dominant performances throughout her 2025 season. She admitted that her evolution on clay courts has been motivating and that she is actively working towards keeping it up.

Ad

“I definitely think throughout the years I improved a lot. Today I feel physically, mentally, and I think my game is pretty much ready to play on clay. I definitely feel stronger than ever," she said at the pre-tournament press conference.

Sabalenka said that being World No. 1 keeps her hunger to win alive, instead of weighing her down with pressure.

Ad

"Every time I go out there, I feel like, okay, let’s go. Let’s see who is ready for the pressure moments. I take it like that, and it’s actually helping me to stay in the moment and to fight, no matter what, on the court," she said.

The 27-year-old has been able to at least get to the quarterfinals stage in all of her clashes in 2025 and has qualified for six finals, of which three of them ended in her favor. Her last title win came at the Madrid Open, which gave her a much-needed boost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More