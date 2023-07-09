Mirra Andreeva recently shared some heartfelt insights on what it's like to juggle the pressures of the professional tennis tour as a 16-year-old.

After missing the first three months of the season due to tournament limitations, Andreeva came into her own on the women's tour with back-to-back victories in two Swiss events. She then used her momentum to qualify for Wimbledon, now making it to the Round of 16.

In a recent press conference, Mirra Andreeva discussed her journey, the challenges, and how she copes with the demands of her sport.

"Actually, I think I'm just a normal teenager, like a normal girl. I do, I think, everything that the girls my age do," she expressed.

When asked about her life outside of tennis, Mirra Andreeva mentioned her routine and what she prefers to do in her downtime.

"I love to watch some series. I have to do my school. I have no choice. I have to suffer for two more years, and that's it," she said with a smile.

The 16-year-old also highlighted the importance of focusing on every point, staying true to her game, and not letting the magnitude of her achievements distract her.

"I just try to play every point. Doesn't matter against who. Doesn't matter which round. I just play my game," Andreeva reiterated.

Lastly, the Russian sensation revealed that Rafael Nadal's comeback inspires her, adding that she wanted to adopt the same mindset.

"After Nadal, he won French Open in 2022. I was really impressed because after an injury, he came back, he won the Australian Open, he won French Open," she said.

Mirra Andreeva set to face Madison Keys in the fourth round at Wimbledon

Mirra Andreeva plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

In a highly-anticipated clash at Wimbledon, Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva will challenge America's Madison Keys in the fourth round. This will mark their first career match-up on this prestigious grass court.

Mirra Andreeva, having come through the qualifiers, secured her place in the second week following a series of impressive victories over Rosa Vicens Mas (6-3, 6-1), Chloe Paquet (6-1, 6-2), Tamara Korpatsch (7-5, 5-7, 6-2), Xiyu Wang (6-4, 3-6, 7-5), Barbora Krejcikova (6-3, 4-0 ret.) and Anastasia Potapova (6-2, 7-5).

During her third-round match against Potapova, she recorded an assertive win with 80 points against Potapova's 71, firing 26 winners in the process. Andreeva has displayed remarkable resilience at SW19 so far, dropping just two sets throughout the tournament. She has also captured 54% of the total points played so far.

Meanwhile, 18th-ranked Madison Keys advanced to the fourth round with straight-set wins over Sonay Kartal (6-0, 6-3), Viktorija Golubic (7-5, 6-3), and Marta Kostyuk (6-4, 6-1). She outscored Kostyuk by 69 points to 49 in the third round, smashing 33 winners in a dominant display.

