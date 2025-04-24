Mirra Andreeva mocks coach Conchita Martinez for lack of knowledge about Madrid after opener win

WTA star Mirra Andreeva extended a cheeky remark to her coach, Conchita Martinez. After securing a swift victory over Marie Bouzkova in her opening round match in Madrid, the Russian expressed her admiration for the capital. She also took a hilarious dig at Martinez, accusing her of not sparing enough time to show her around during their time in Madrid.

Ex-pro Martinez started coaching Mirra Andreeva in 2024. Ever since then, the Russian has secured notable achievements, including her entry into the French Open semifinals (2024). She also clinched her first WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells. The 17-year-old defeated both World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek consecutively. Martínez herself was a former World No. 2 who secured 33 singles titles, including the 1994 Wimbledon crown.

Despite Conchita Martínez's unmatched support, Mirra Andreeva had a lighthearted complaint about her. While the interviewer referred to Martinez as the perfect "guide" for their time in Madrid, the 17-year-old ranted about her, making it clear that she has spared no time to show her the city around.

"Madrid is a pretty special place for me, and this tournament itself as well I’m always excited to come back and play in front of you guys and honestly Conchita didnt tell me much about the city maybe she doesn’t know anything so I’m gonna ask her later, but I’ll be honest. I don’t know anything about Madrid I’m sorry," she said, in a post-match on-court interview.

Mirra Andreeva's performance in 2025 gave her massive recognition and a notable boost in rankings. The Russian secured two singles titles (Dubai and Indian Wells) along with the Miami Open trophy with her doubles partner, Diana Schnaider. Her potential on clay is yet to be tested as she has already made it to the top 32 in Madrid.

Mirra Andreeva makes a cheeky admission about growing old

Mirra Andreeva at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva's excitement turned into worries as she approached her 18th birthday. The Russian WTA star stated her denial of growing old, as she has no interest in becoming an adult so soon. The admission came just hours before her opening showdown in Madrid.

“I’m not really looking forward to my 18th birthday, because I don’t want to grow old! I don’t want to become an adult so soon," she said, in a press conference.

The 17-year-old also denied her interest in receiving any gifts or surprises, amid the urge to create a gift of her own, by securing a notable spot in Madrid.

"I don’t really expect any gifts, because I hope that I will still be playing in Madrid at that time. I will try to make a gift for myself by playing there. And if I have to play on my birthday, I will try and win that match," she added.

After the opening round win, Andreeva is now matched against Magdalena Frech of Poland in the Round of 32 showdown. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 26.

