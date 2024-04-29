"Mirra Andreeva is a piece of gold, she’s so cool" - Daria Kasatkina gushes over fellow Russian for providing 'amazing' content for Madrid Open vlog

Daria Kasatkina recently praised her compatriot, Mirra Andreeva, for providing 'amazing' content for her vlog covering the 2024 Madrid Open.

Seeded 10th, Kasatkina defeated the 20th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6(5), 7-5 in one hour and 52 minutes to secure her place in the fourth round at the WTA 1000 Madrid tournament. This victory marked her 18th win of the season and improved her head-to-head record against Pavlyuchenkova to 5-2

Following her win, the Russian spoke with Prakash Amritraj on Tennis Channel about her vlog. When asked about her favorite guest she has had over there, Kasatkina mentioned that the latest episode featuring her compatriot Mirra Andreeva, whom she described as a "piece of gold" and very "cool."

The former World No.8 praised Andreeva for providing "amazing" content for her vlog and expressed her desire to have the teenager as a regular guest in her future vlogs.

"So, it’s just finished the first week. We already got our 15 minutes of content. It’s going to be good from the first week. We’re going to have a piece of gold there. Mirra Andreeva, I swear, this girl is a piece of gold. You have to ask her every single time to come here. She will give you everything. Amazing. I want to have her own vlog every single week. Honestly, no, she’s so cool. She’s so cool," Kasatkina said (at 0:34).

Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva have moved to fourth round at Madrid Open 2024

Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva have both advanced to the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Kasatkina kicked off her Madrid campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Spaniard Cristina Bucsa with a score of 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in her opening match. In the third round, she faced Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and emerged victorious, securing her spot in the fourth round where she will go head-to-head with the unseeded Yulia Putintseva.

Kasatkina is just a win away from replicating her 2018 run to the Madrid Open quarterfinals, where she faced eventual champion Petra Kvitova.

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva defeated American Taylor Townsend with a score of 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the first round. She continued her winning streak by defeating Linda Noskova 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the second round and then overcame No.7 seed Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-1 in the next to secure her a spot in the fourth round at the Madrid Open for the second consecutive year.

Here, she will be up against 12th seed Jasmine Paolini.