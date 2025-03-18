  • home icon
  • Mirra Andreeva receives touching message from Lebron James after revealing how $800M- worth NBA icon helped her win Indian Wells title

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Mar 18, 2025 03:05 GMT
Mirra Andreeva's fame has risen in the last 24 hours. The Russian teenager achieved the improbable peak of winning consecutive WTA 1000 titles at 17. After her win at Indian Wells, NBA superstar LeBron James congratulated the new World No. 6.

Andreeva went on a dream run in the Californian desert, winning against the likes of former Indian Wells champions Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek. However, the Russian saved her best performance for the final, where she came back from a set down against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to clinch the title.

After her victory, Andreeva spoke about the various ways in which she had motivated herself leading up to the title clash. During the Tennis Channel interview, the 17-year-old confessed to hearing a LeBron James interview, which helped her prepare for the high-octane clash the next day.

"I just kind of kept trying doing the listening to the same videos and playing the same songs before the match and I think the only thing that I can say is I was listening to the interview of LeBron James and he was saying that even if you don't play 100% or even if you don't feel like you're there 100% physically I'm GNA choose to be 100% mentally and uh said what makes us champ " said Andreeva during the post-match interview (via Youtube)
In return, the $800 million NBA star congratulated Andreeva on her spectacular performance in the desert and wished her well for the future. Writing on Instagram, James said,

"Mirra Congratulations !!! Happy to have helped but honestly YOU did that !! All your hard work, drive and dedication towards your craft ! KEEP GOING ! #striveforgreatness" said James.
Andreeva currently is on a 12-match win streak and will be in action at the Miami Open, starting later this week.

Mirra Andreeva faces a tricky draw at the Miami Open

Things are not getting easy for Mirra Andreeva as the 17-year-old faces another tricky draw at Miami after triumphs in Dubai and Indian Wells. Andreeva is the eleventh seed in Miami and gets an opening-round bye. After a potentially easier second round, the Russian might face the other WTA 1000 champion of the season, Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

The Russian will potentially face home favorites in eighth-seeded Emma Navarro in the fourth and fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinal. For the third event running, Andreeva might run into Iga Swiatek in the semifinal.

One of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, or Coco Gauff might be the final opponent for Andreeva in Miami. She has defeated the first two players en route to her titles in Dubai and Indian Wells but has yet to win against Gauff in two encounters.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
