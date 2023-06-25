"Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the biggest serve of them all?" - Venus Williams takes Disney-inspired pride in her tennis skills

Venus Williams has recently expressed her pride in her tennis skills, drawing inspiration from the beloved Disney character -- Snow White.

Williams had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since January 2023, but she made a return to court last week at the Libema Open. Unfortunately, her comeback was cut short by 17-year-old Celine Naef, who was making her tour debut.

The seven time Grand Slam champion then went onto compete in the Birmingham Classic. In the first-round match, she defeated Camila Giorgi in a thrilling three setter. However, her journey came to an end in the second round when she fell to Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Venus Williams has also been granted a wild card to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She is among the seven players who have been selected for the ladies singles wild card list. The list also includes former British No. 1 Heather Watson and two-time Grand Slam semi finalist Elina Svitolina.

The 43-year old recently took to social media to share a mirror selfie accompanied by a caption inspired by the classic tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In the caption, she referenced the story by asking the mirror, which captured her image, who possessed the most impressive "serve of them all."

"Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the biggest serve of them all? 😈 ," Williams captioned her Instagram story.

Venus Williams' Instagram story

Venus Williams' fashion line EleVen launches first-ever limited edition Wimbledon collection

Venus Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Following her campaign at the Birmingham Classic, Venus Williams announced the launch of her first-ever limited edition Wimbledon-inspired collection through her fashion line, EleVen.

The five-time Wimbeldon champion expressed her excitement about this new venture and fondly recalled her past successes at SW19.

"This capsule collection reflects the iconic all-white dress code with an elevated active fashion twist. Foil detailing to represent the shine of winning and leopard print lace and jacquard to unleash your inner champion and bring your wild side to the court," Williams wrote.

EleVen via their Instagram stories.

Williams was unable to participate in Wimbledon last year due to an injury. She has a remarkable history at the All England Club, having won the prestigious title in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2008. Five out of her seven Major titles have been earned at this tournament, making it her most successful Grand Slam event.

