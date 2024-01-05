"Miss you already" - Sloane Stephens sends her love to Madison Keys after American pulls out of Australian Open 2024 with injury

Sloane Stephens recently reacted to compatriot Madison Keys announcing her withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open.

Keys, who reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2015 and 2022, said she had been struggling with a shoulder injury and had been advised by her medical staff to skip the tournament.

On Thursday, January 4, Keys took to Instagram to share the news of her withdrawal from the Australian Open.

"Unfortunately I’ve been struggling with a shoulder injury and have been advised by my medical staff to withdraw from the Australian Open this year. This obviously isn’t the best news to start the tennis season, but I also know I’m making the right choice for my body to take the proper time and let it heal," Keys wrote.

The American also expressed her love for Melbourne fans and thanked them for their support.

"I absolutely love Melbourne and the fans there SO much and can’t wait to see you next year. Thank you everyone for your support as always, it means a lot," Keys added.

The news was met with an outpouring of love and well wishes from her followers, including fellow tennis players, such as Sloane Stephens, who wrote:

"Miss you already 😢"

Sloane Stephens on Instagram

Keys made her latest appearance last year at the WTA Elite Trophy, where she lost to eighth-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 4-6, 4-6.

Sloane Stephens, on the other hand, is coming off her second-round loss to 13th seed Elise Mertens, 6-2, 1-6, 3-6, at the 2024 Brisbane International. She won her first round against Katerina Siniakova in straight sets.

A look into Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys' head-to-head record

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys at the 2018 French Open

Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys have faced each other seven times on the WTA tour, with the former leading the head-to-head record 5-2.

Their most memorable encounter was the 2017 US Open final, where Stephens defeated 15th-seeded Keys, 6-3, 6-0, clinching her first and only Grand Slam title.

Stephens also won their first meeting at the 2015 Miami Open, where she defeated Keys in straight sets. She also beat Keys at the 2018 French Open semifinals, where she prevailed 6-4, 6-4, and at the 2021 US Open first round, where she edged out Keys, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7).

The only two victories for Madison Keys came at the 2019 Charleston Open and the 2021 Italian Open. At the Charleston Open, Keys outlasted Stephens, 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-2, in the quarterfinals, and in the Italian Open, she overpowered Stephens, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, in the first round.