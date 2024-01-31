"Miss this" - Nick Kyrgios revisits his match against Rafael Nadal as his tennis hiatus continues

Nick Kyrgios continues to recuperate from injury, having missed the majority of the 2023 season. The Australian recently showed his fans how much he missed the sport by reacting to a video of him playing tennis on social media.

The last time Kyrgios played a professional tennis match was at the Stuttgart Open in June 2023, when he was defeated by Wu Yibing in straight sets.

Prior to his match against Wu Yibing, Kyrgios hadn't played a professional match since January 2023. He had initially planned to participate in the United Cup, Adelaide International 2, and the Australian Open, but had to miss these tournaments due to an ankle injury and a knee injury that required surgery.

On Wednesday (January 31), Nick Kyrgios shared a video posted by an Instagram fan account on his story. The video featured him earning a point after an intense rally against Rafael Nadal at the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells 2022. However, the match concluded 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in favor of Nadal.

In the caption of the video, Kyrgios expressed his longing for the game and how much he misses it.

“Miss this tbh,” he wrote.

Nick Kyrgios reaction

“I'm missing you” - Jannik Sinner awaits Nick Kyrgios' return

2022 Miami Open (Getty Images)

Jannik Sinner recently expressed his eagerness for Nick Kyrgios' return to the tennis court as the Aussie's injury struggles persist.

Nick Kyrgios served as a pundit for Eurosport at the recently-concluded Australian Open 2024. He had the opportunity to interview Jannik Sinner after the Italian's victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday (January 28).

In the interview, Kyrgios jokingly asked how much he should pay Sinner to coach him. Sinner responded by saying that he would coach him for free.

The 22-year-old added that everyone is missing Kyrgios. Sinner also commended Kyrgios for unique gameplay, and said how the Aussie is the kind of player the sport needs.

"I think, what's for sure, everyone is missing you, You are this kind of player you don't see around so often. Your game style, your way how to behave on court, and those kind of things, you are different, no? And this kind of player we need,” Sinner said.

Sinner said that he was hoping to see the 2022 Wimbledon finalist back on the tour soon.

"I hope you are getting back - I'm missing you. It was a great emotion to see you after my second-round match, so I hope to see you back as soon as possible,” he said.