"Mixed doubles isn't adding that much to the Slams" – Taylor Fritz backs US Open's revamped schedule despite widespread criticism

Taylor Fritz has backed the US Open's revamped schedule for mixed doubles despite it receiving widespread criticism from players and fans. The American also claimed that he might participate in the event, considering its shift.

On Tuesday, February 11, the USTA announced changes in the US Open mixed doubles event, moving it to Fan Week before the main draw matches. The draw features 16 teams—eight earning direct entry via combined singles ranking and eight wild-card entries.

It will use "Fast Four" sets, where players need four games to win a set, with a tiebreak at 4-4. The winner of the event earns a prize of $1 million.

Speaking about the revamped mixed doubles format at the US Open, 2024 men's singles finalist Fritz shared his thoughts on the changes and his likelihood of participating.

"Yeah, I think there's a very good chance that I'll play the mixed doubles competition. Honestly, it falls at a good time. I think that it's going to be really exciting. I think a lot of people are going to be excited about it, and I genuinely love playing mixed doubles, so I think there's a good chance I'll play it," he said.

Fritz admitted his bias, as the revised schedule makes it more convenient for him to participate, unlike during the main tournament when balancing singles and mixed doubles would be challenging. However, he also acknowledged that it has not gone down well with the doubles players.

"I think a lot of doubles players will be upset about it, but at the end of the day, the truth of the matter is that mixed doubles, as it was, isn't adding that much to the Slams. It's not creating a lot of excitement. They're not filling up stadiums and stuff," Taylor Fritz said.

Notably, several players, including Ellen Perez, Jan Zielinski, and US Open 2024 mixed doubles champions Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani, have criticized the change. Zielinski expressed disappointment over the lack of communication and respect for tradition, while Perez suggested it undermines doubles players and their career opportunities.

Taylor Fritz participated in a mixed doubles exhibition event at the US Open 2024

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 US Open - Source: Getty

Last year, during Fan Week, the USTA introduced a similar mixed doubles event called "Mixed Madness," featuring top singles players paired together. The four teams were: Naomi Osaka & Nick Kyrgios, Amanda Anisimova & Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff & Ben Shelton, and Paula Badosa & Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the final, Badosa & Tsitsipas defeated Anisimova & Fritz 6-4 to win the trophy and a $250,000 prize.

During his interview mentioned above, Fritz also said that he believes the change isn't solely about revenue or attracting crowds but it will generate more excitement by featuring top singles players in mixed doubles, making the event more appealing to fans. It remains to be seen how the event eventually turns out.

