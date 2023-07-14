"Mom, I'll call you later" - When a young Rafael Nadal was hilariously interrupted by his mother at US Open press conference

Rafael Nadal's mother once called him while he was in the middle of a press conference during the US Open.

During his early days, the Spaniard was talking to reporters after one of his matches at Flushing Meadows, and his mother rang him. Nadal picked up his phone and told her to call him later as he was in a press conference.

"Mom, can you do me a favor? I am in the middle of a press conference. I will call you later," Nadal says while the reporters were having a laugh.

NadaLogical @grand_rafa22 When your mom calls , put everything aside and better pick the phone up. LOL

Rafael Nadal won four titles at the US Open

Rafael Nadal with the 2019 US Open

Rafael Nadal has a pretty impressive record at the US Open, winning 67 out of 79 matches and having four titles to his name.

The Spaniard made his debut at the New York Major in 2003 and reached the second round before losing 7-6(6), 6-3, 7-6(6) to then-22nd seed Younes El Aynaoui.

Nadal did not have the best of starts to his US Open career, as he reached the quarterfinals just once from 2003–2007. He reached back-to-back semifinals in 2008 and 2009 before winning his first title in 2010 by beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

The Spaniard's second title at the hard-court Major came in 2013, and once again, he beat the Serb in the title clash, triumphing 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

After being unable to even reach the quarterfinals in any of the next three tournaments, Nadal won the 2017 US Open, defeating Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

His fourth title at the New York Major came in 2019, beating Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in the title clash. Nadal did not feature in 2020 and 2021 before competing in 2022 as the second seed.

He reached the fourth round of the tournament with wins over Rinky Hijikata, Fabio Fognini, and Richard Gasquet. Here, the Spaniard was up against Frances Tiafoe and lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The only time Nadal lost a US Open final was in 2011, when Novak Djokovic beat him 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-1.

Rafael Nadal looks set to miss this year's edition of the New York Major as he recovers from the hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open.

The Spaniard underwent surgery in June after withdrawing from the French Open, and his recovery period is tentatively five months.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here