Monica Puig announces retirement at the age of 28 due to injuries.

Monica Puig has announced her retirement from tennis due to injuries. The Puerto Rican won Olympic Gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. The 28-year-old has battled many injuries in the past three years and underwent four surgeries, including on her shoulder and elbow. Monica Puig explained that her body had gone through enough and she could no longer bear it.

"This decision isn’t an easy one because I would’ve loved to retire on my own terms, but sometimes life has other plans and we have to open new doors that lead to exciting possibilities," Puig said in her Instagram post caption

The Puerto-Rican reflected on her career with fondness and bittersweet emotions. She described tennis as her "constant" and source of her most memorable experiences.

"Over the past 28 years of my life, tennis has been my constant. It has given me some of the most thrilling and memorable experiences i could have ever asked for. But, sometimes, good things come to an end. Today, I announce my retirement from tennis. After a tough 3 year fight with injuries and 4 surgeries, my body had enough," Puig added.

Puig's career reached a crescendo in 2016 when she won Olympic Gold in the Rio Olympics. She entered the Olympic event unseeded and beat top-seeded players Garbine Mugurza and Petra Kvitova to reach the final, where she beat Angelique Kerber in three sets. Monica Puig was also named as the Best Female Athlete at the Rio Games.

Monica Puig @MonicaAce93 Such an honor to win the award for Best Female Athlete at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games! Thanks to my friends, family, ANOC, COPUR and my team! Such an honor to win the award for Best Female Athlete at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games! Thanks to my friends, family, ANOC, COPUR and my team! https://t.co/Vuwf0QKF7D

"I will be very much active in the tennis world as a new full time member of the ESPN family" - Monica Puig on life after retiring from tennis.

Puig at Citi Taste Of Tennis in Washington D.C

Monica Puig stated that she intends to continue her relationship with tennis as a broadcaster for ESPN and also as an adivsor to promising young tennis players. In her Instagram post, Puig also mentioned branching out into other sports at her role in ESPN.

"I would love to also announce that I will be very much active in the tennis world as a new full time member of the ESPN family, along with branching out into many other sports that I am passionate about! I will also be exploring consulting roles for young, up and coming tennis players, as well as with programs and academies."

Monica Puig @MonicaAce93 C’est fini! Merci Paris for the most incredible two weeks! In my 12+ years of visiting this extraordinary city, this might have been my favorite trip yet! Thank you to everyone who made it so special for me! And thank you to my @ESPNtenis family for making me one of their own! 🧡 C’est fini! Merci Paris for the most incredible two weeks! In my 12+ years of visiting this extraordinary city, this might have been my favorite trip yet! Thank you to everyone who made it so special for me! And thank you to my @ESPNtenis family for making me one of their own! 🧡 https://t.co/LmTsyaKmkB

Puig was the first Puerto Rican to win gold at the Olympics. Her career best ranking was in 2016 when she reached world No. 27. She has won two WTA singles titles and six ITF singles titles.

