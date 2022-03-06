Monterrey Open 2022 Final: Leylah Fernandez vs Camila Osorio preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Leylah Fernandez vs (5) Camila Osorio

Tournament: Monterrey Open.

Date: 6 March 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Monterrey, Mexico.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $235,238.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Leylah Fernandez vs Camila Osorio preview

Leylah Fernandez will try to defend her crown in Monterrey

Reigning champion Leylah Fernandez will square off against fifth seed Camila Osorio in the final of the Monterrey Open on Sunday.

The Canadian started the 2022 season at the Adelaide International 1 and won her opening match against Ekaterina Alexandrova before being knocked out by fifth seed Iga Swiatek.

Fernandez was the 23rd seed at the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam since reaching the US Open final. But the 19-year-old was stunned in the first round by local favorite Maddison Inglis.

The Canadian entered the Monterrey Open as the reigning champion and second seed. She beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round before surviving a scare from Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals. Fernandez then beat Wang Qiang and Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets to reach her first final of the season.

Camila Osorio started the year with a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open. She then competed at the Abierto de Guadalajara as the fourth seed and started with a win over Viktoriya Tomova. The Colombian fought back from a set down to defeat Hailey Baptiste in the second round but was eventually beaten by Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old entered the Monterrey Open as the fifth seed and reached the quarterfinals after wins over Magdalena Frech and Marcela Zakarias. She stunned top seed Elina Svitolina 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) to reach the semifinals and beat Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach her third WTA singles final.

wta @WTA



Into her third WTA final! @CamiOsorioTenis will go for the title in Monterrey Into her third WTA final!🇨🇴 @CamiOsorioTenis will go for the title in Monterrey 🏆 https://t.co/OmzZxUviT9

Leylah Fernandez vs Camila Osorio head-to-head

Sunday's final will be the first meeting between Fernandez and Osorio and therefore the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The winner will claim their second WTA singles title.

Leylah Fernandez vs Camila Osorio prediction

Fernandez had a disappointing stint in Australia but has found her rhythm in Monterrey. Osorio also endured a first-round exit at the Australian Open but followed that with deep runs in Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Fernandez is a powerful ball striker and will look to put Osorio under pressure with her groundstrokes, particularly her forehand. The Canadian's backhand down the line will be a crucial weapon for her, especially during longer rallies.

Two of Osorio's three WTA finals have come on hardcourts. The Colombian is a solid baseliner and will look to dictate play with her groundstrokes. She has played aggressive tennis in Monterrey but her defensive skills will be put to the test against Fernandez's power.

While Osorio will put up a fight, Fernandez should be able to get the job done and defend her title in Monterrey.

Prediction: Leylah Fernandez to win in straight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala