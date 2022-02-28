Monterrey Open 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money and more

The 14th edition of the Monterrey Open will get underway on Monday. A rematch of the 2021 US Open quarterfinals is in the offing as top seed Elina Svitolina and defending champion Leylah Fernandez headline this year's draw.

Add the likes of in-form players including Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Anna Karolína Schmiedlova and Camila Osorio Serrano to the mix, and you have yourself a highly competitive field.

What is the Monterrey Open?

The Monterrey Open is a WTA 250 event played in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The city has hosted the women's tournament for all of its past 13 editions.

The tournament is played on outdoor hardcourts and has been graced by some of the biggest names in the women's game in the past. Former champions at the WTA 250 event include the likes of Fernandez, Svitolina, Garbine Muguruza and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova—the most successful player in the tournament's history with four titles.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the GNP Seguros Stadium in Club Sonoma, Monterrey.

Players at Monterrey Open 2022

Top seed Elina Svitolina has been handed a tough opening-round opponent in the form of tenacious Russian Anastasia Potapova.

Svtiolina's path does get slightly easier if she comes through that encounter, but the Ukrainian could again expect a bit of a test in the last eight against fifth seed Camila Osorio Serrano.

The Spanish duo of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Nuria Parrizas Diaz find themselves on a collission course in the second quarter. Both women will be keen to get past the disappointment of having made an early exit at Guadalajara last week.

Second seed and defending champion Leylah Fernandez leads a packed bottom half. The youngster will need to find her stride quickly as she opens up against the big-hitting Anna Karolína Schmiedlova, who is fresh off a quarter-final run in Guadalajara.

If the seeds hold, Fernandez could well run into Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals with a potential last-four clash against either Madison Keys or Ann Li in the offing.

Schedule

The Monterrey Open will take place between 28 February and 6 March, with the draw featuring 32 players

.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the WTA 250 tournament is $235,238.

Where to Watch Monterrey Open 2022

Viewers in India can follow the action on the Discovery+ App while those viewing from the United States and the United Kingdom can watch all the matches live on Tennis Channel and Amazon Prime Video respectively.

