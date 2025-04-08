Months after 1st WTA title & career high, Peyton Stearns splits with Danielle Collins & Maria Sakkari's ex-coach

Peyton Stearns has split with coach Tom Hill after their first WTA title together at the 2024 Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, in May. Hill had earlier coached notable tennis stars like Danielle Collins and Maria Sakkari before taking up the duty of training Stearns in April of last year.

Under his coaching, both Collins and Sakkari reached great heights in the sport. The Brit started coaching the American in 2017 and under his guidance, she leapt from being 164th in the world to a career-high ranking of 39 in just eight months, however, their partnership was short-lived. His journey with Sakkari started in 2018 and they went on to qualify for the semifinals of the French Open and the US Open in 2021. Their relationship continued till 2023, during which Sakkari had also become World No. 3.

Through an Instagram post on Tuesday, he announced the split with the American and wished her luck for future endeavors. As of now, there hasn't been any statement from Stearns on this.

"After a great 12 months together, I've made the decision to end my coaching partnership with Peyton. I'm incredibly proud of everything we achieved together: her first WTA title, career-high rankings in both singles and doubles, and her first top 10 win," he said.

He also added that he values the time they spent together and wishes her a great career ahead.

"I'm very grateful to have been a part of her journey and to have seen her grow both on and off the court. Thank you, Peyton, for the hard work, trust, and all the memories. You're not just an amazing player, but a truly wonderful person whom I'm lucky to call a friend. Wishing you nothing but the best moving forward. A great future awaits you!"

Peyton Stearns is also a notable doubles player and was an NCAA champion during her college days.

Peyton Stearns' NCAA Championship triumph

Peyton Stearns with her 2022 NCAA Division I title- Source: Getty

Before setting foot in professional tennis, Peyton Stearns was a notable player in college-level tennis and became an NCAA Division I champion in 2022. Her win made her the first University of Texas player to clinch the title.

Her rapid rise in the sport makes her an opponent to watch out for in future tournaments and she will likely be seen competing next at the Porche Tennis Grand Prix starting from April 14, 2025.

