Months after coming back from maternity break, Petra Kvitova announces major retirement decision with last tournament confirmed

On Thursday, Petra Kvitova announced her plan to retire from the sport at the end of the 2025 season, calling time on an illustrious career anchored by two Wimbledon titles. She intends to play her final tournament at the US Open later this year.

Notably, Kvitova returned to the sport after a 17-month-long maternity leave in February this year. She played seven tournaments since her comeback, going 1-7 in terms of win-loss. She has also been troubled by injuries, having been forced to withdraw from two events during the time.

In an emotional message on social media, Kvitova spoke about her early beginnings. Recalling her time in her hometown of Fulnek, Czech, the southpaw said she began hitting tennis balls with her father on the local courts but had never imagined reaching the heights that she did.

Trending

Kvitova reflected on her time on the Tour, including cherished memories of winning Wimbledon and the Billie Jean King Cup, saying tennis has given her invaluable lessons both on and off the court.

"I've been privileged to reach incredible heights over the past 19 years since becoming a professional tennis player," Kvitova wrote. "From winning my two Wimbledon Championships, bringing home six Billie Jean King Cup trophies for the Czech Republic, reaching the world #2 ranking and so much more.

"I have accomplished more than I could have ever imagined and I am so grateful to everything that tennis has given me all these years. It has taught me countless lessons, not only on the court or in the gym, but also in life," she added.

Notably, Kvitova was awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. She addressed her joy at the prospect of playing the grasscourt Major in the post.

"I am excited and very much looking forward to soak in the beauty of playing The Championships, Wimbledon one more time, a place that holds the most cherished memories in my career for me," Kvitova added.

"And while I am not entirely sure yet what my hardcourt swing in the US will look like, I am intending to finish my active playing career at the US Open in New York later this summer."

The Czech player is expected to play at a few warm-up tournaments during the North American hardcourt swing leading up to the US Open, set to be played from August 24-September 7.

Petra Kvitova on decision to call time on her tennis career

Petra Kvitova at the 2025 French Open. (Source: Getty)

Petra Kvitova spoke about the difficulty she faced in deciding to retire, but was quick to add that she was happy with how things have turned out for her. She was looking to go out with the quintessential smile on her face that fans have come to associate her with throughout her career.

"While no such decision is ever easy to make, for me this is a happy moment! I will leave the sport with the biggest smile on my face - the same smile you've seen from me on and off court throughout my whole career," Kvitova wrote.

The former World No. 2 thanked her family, friends, team and fans for constant support during her active years.

"I could not have asked or wished for anything more - tennis has given me everything I have today, and I will continue to be forever grateful to this beautiful sport that I love," she added.

Kvitova will play at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, set to commence June 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More