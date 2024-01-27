Montpellier 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | Open Sud de France

The 2024 Open Sud de France is the only tournament taking place on the ATP Tour following the Australian Open. The 37th edition of the tournament is scheduled to be held from January 29 to February 4.

Jannik Sinner is the defending champion, but has chosen not to compete. The Italian will take on Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday, January 28.

Last year's runner-up, Maxime Cressy, could also be amiss if he fails to make it through the qualifying rounds. Holger Rune took a wildcard to compete here and is the lone top 10 player in the fray.

On that note, here are all the relevant details regarding the tournament:

What is the Open Sud de France?

The tournament made its debut on the ATP Tour in 1987 as the Grand Prix de Tennis de Lyon. The city of Lyon was the venue from its inception until 2009, after which Montpellier was designated as the new locale for the event.

The tournament is currently classified as an ATP 250 event and features a 28-player draw in singles. Pete Sampras, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Richard Gasquet are some of the players to have triumped here in the past.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Arena Montpellier in Montpellier, France.

Players

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the third seed at the 2024 Open Sud de France.

Holger Rune leads the pack as the top seed. He reached the final in Brisbane to start the year, but wasn't able to build upon it. The Dane lost to Arthur Cazaux in the second round of the Australian Open. Though indoor hardcourts is where he thrives, so he'll be eager to score a few wins here.

Alexander Bublik, who won the Open Sud de France in 2022, is the second seed. He failed to get past the opening hurdle in Melbourne and will be keen to redeem himself here.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Borna Coric follow them as the third and fourth seeds respectively. Former World No. 1 Andy Murray is competing here as well and is on the hunt for his first win of the year.

Cazaux, who made quite the splash at the Australian Open with his fourth round finish, received a wildcard, along with Lucas Pouille. Gael Monfils, Alexandre Muller and Alexander Shevchenko are some of the other names in the mix.

Schedule

The main draw action will kick off on Monday, January 29. The initial two rounds will be completed by Thursday. The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be held on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The championship round will take place on Sunday, February 4. The doubles final will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final at 3:00 p.m.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the 2024 Open Sud de France stands at €579,320. The champion will also receive 250 ranking points. See here for a breakdown of the prize money and the ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion 250 250 $88,125 $30,610 Runner-up 165 150 $51,400 $16,380 Semifinalist 100 90 $30,220 $9,600 Quarterfinalist 50 45 $17,510 $5,370 Second Round (Round of 16) 25 20 $10,165 $3,160 First Round (Round of 32) 0 0 $6,215 -

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch the Open Sud de France live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.