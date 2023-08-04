Montreal 2023: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Canadian Open

The Canadian Open 2023 will start on August 7, and we are in for a week of exciting tennis action in Montreal. Simona Halep won last year's tournament by beating Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.

However, she won't be able to compete this year due to her doping suspension. That said, there are several top players who will be in action in Montreal, with the likes of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, and Coco Gauff all being in contention.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the Canadian Open.

What is the Canadian Open?

The Canadian Open is one of the two WTA 1000 events that is part of the US Open Series. The inaugural edition of the women's singles tournament took place in 1892, with Maude Delano-Osborne winning it. Lois Moyes Bickle is the most successful player in the history of the Canadian Open, with 10 titles to her name.

Chris Evert and Monica Seles have both won the competition four times each, which is more than any other woman in the Open Era. Other past champions include Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Simona Halep, and Martina Navratilova.

Venue

The IGA Stadium in Montreal will be the venue for the Canadian Open 2023.

Players

Iga Swiatek in action at Wimbledon

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be among the heavy favorites to win the WTA 1000 tournament. The Pole recently won the Poland Open in Warsaw and will be keen to claim her maiden WTA 1000 title of 2023.

The likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are also among the favorites to triumph in Montreal and both are capable of going all the way. Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Petra Kvitova, and Marketa Vondrousova will all have high expectations entering the tournament. Elina Svitolina has produced some pretty good tennis and is someone to watch out for.

Defending champion Simona Halep will not compete in Montreal as she is still suspended after her doping scandal. The tournament will mark the return of Caroline Wozniacki following her initial retirement in 2020.

Schedule

The main draw of the tournament will start on Monday, August 7, with the first round. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on August 11, while the semifinals will be played on August 12. The women's singles final is set to take place on August 13.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the women's tournament at the Canadian Open is $2,788,468 and the women's singles champion will pocket $454,500 along with 900 ranking points. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the WTA 1000 event:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $454,500 900 Runner-up $267,690 585 Semifinal $138,000 350 Quarterfinal $63,350 190 Round of 16 $31,650 105 Round of 32 $17,930 60 Round of 64 #12,848 1

Where to watch Canadian Open 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the WTA 1000 tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA Sports and Sportsnet.