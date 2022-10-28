“More than anything else, the wickedness surprised me; how can one vent so much on someone?” – Matteo Berrettini on facing social media abuse

World No. 14 Matteo Berrettini enunciated his thoughts on dealing with social media abuse after his elimination from the Firenze Open in Florence a few days ago.

Berrettini lost to Roberto Caballes Baena 5-7, 7-6(5), 7-5 in his opening match in front of his home crowd. Some sans who could not accept his defeat took to social media to send abuse his way.

In a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport, the Italian gave his thoughts on facing social media abuse, stating that the "wickedness" of people surprised him. He further stated that he was worried about the lack of human sensitivity.

"I'm on social media, but not a lot. I read, sometimes I smile, sometimes I feel bad. More than anything else, the wickedness surprises me. I wonder how one can vent so much on someone,” Berrettini said.

“The lack of human sensitivity worries me, as if we were machines that only have to do that: if we fail we must be scrapped and if we win we must be put on a pedestal. In the end I go to sleep anyway and the next day I'm calm, but I'm sorry that sometimes tennis is seen like this,” he added.

Matteo Berrettini, who is currently recovering from a left foot injury, said that he is doing everything he can to ensure he can take part in the Paris Masters.

“Better, my foot is still a little sore, but I grit my teeth and I'm doing everything to be on the pitch at Paris-Bercy next week. In the end, only that tournament and Davis are missing. Fortunately it's not a serious injury. It was important to avoid any type of injury, but there is fluid in the foot that needs to go away and I am undergoing therapies to do so. Then, with my team, I will try to understand what caused it. We must have patience,” he stated.

"We want to relax, unplug the phones and be with each other" – Matteo Berrettini on spending time with his friends during injury recovery

Matteo Berrettini, who is recovering from an injury incurred during the Napoli Cup, is next scheduled to play in the Paris Masters next week.

While he is looking forward to returning to the court soon, the Italian is using the time away from the sport to spend time with his friends.

“I'm talking to my friends, we are looking for a destination that everyone can agree on. We want to relax, unplug the phones and be with each other,” he said.

When asked to pick a fellow tennis player he would like to travel with, the 26-year-old picked his compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

“Lorenzino Sonego. I should take it somewhere. We would have a lot of fun: he has the “flow”, I'm more of an organizer. It would be the perfect combo. Maybe in South America: he has this Latin streak, he likes to dance,” he said.

