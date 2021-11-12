"More than anything, we are human" - Maria Sakkari on her gesture towards the teary-eyed Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals

Maria Sakkari kickstarted her maiden campaign at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara with a resounding 6-2, 6-4 victory over Iga Swiatek on Thursday. Sakkari is a part of the "Chichén-Itzá" group, which also features top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa.

In her press conference after the match, Maria Sakkari revealed that she felt "quite good" playing in the high-altitude conditions of Guadalajara. The Greek further acknowledged that her serve helped her game; she didn't get broken all match and lost just one point on her first serve.

"I think it was a very solid match from my side," Sakkari reflected. "Obviously my serve really helped my game. I felt quite good with the altitude. I could control my shots pretty well. I think every day I'll feel even better."

The World No. 6 went on to talk about her gesture at the end of the match, where she consoled and hugged a teary-eyed Swiatek. Sakkari explained that it's just another tennis match and that the 20-year-old would get "many more chances" in the future since she is at the beginning of her career.

"I mean, more than anything, we're human," the Greek continued. "It's another tennis match. She's only 20 years old. She's going to have many more chances than I'll have in the future because it's only the beginning for her. I saw that she was struggling. She's a very, very nice girl. We always have great practices and great chats."

The emotional hug between the two players can be seen in the video below:

Earlier this year, Maria Sakkari became the first Greek woman ever to qualify for the WTA Finals as well as enter the top 10 of the WTA rankings. With Stefanos Tsitsipas currently ranked No. 4, this is the first time in history that two players from the Balkan country are inside the top 10 at the same time.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari at the Tokyo Olympics

Sakkari revealed during the presser on Thursday that it was an "honor" for her to accomplish such a feat. The 26-year-old also said the growth of tennis in Greece has been accelerated due to the accomplishments of Tsitsipas and herself.

"It's probably the biggest moment of tennis in Greece right now, having two players in the top 10," Maria Sakkari said. "I think we're both very proud that we achieved that. Tennis in Greece has been so big the last two years because of us. It's a great honor. I'm very proud that I can be the first Greek woman to represent my country in the top 10 and of course in this tournament."

"It's probably the best gift I've ever done to myself" - Maria Sakkari on working with a psychologist

Maria Sakkari speaking to the media at the 2021 WTA Finals

Maria Sakkari also spoke about her experience of working with a psychologist. She talked about how it has helped her become a better person on and off the court, and that it is the best gift she has ever given herself.

Sakkari added that she has learned how to be more positive and fend off negative thoughts while playing.

"I've been working with a psychologist for years and a sports psychologist the last year," Maria Sakkari said. "I invested a lot in that. It's probably the best gift I've ever done to myself. Outside and inside the court, it has made me a better person in both parts of my life."

"It has helped me so much," she added. "It's probably the best decision I've done. It's about finding the right way of being positive and actually caring less about all the negative thoughts around tennis."

Edited by Musab Abid