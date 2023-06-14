"More nervous giving a speech at the Rafael Nadal Academy than she is playing Major finals" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's graduation appearance

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was spotted giving a speech at the Rafael Nadal Academy during a ceremony, days after winning the 2023 French Open.
Swiatek, who won her fourth Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open, received an invitation to give a speech at the prestigious institution.
The Pole addressed the graduates and was also involved in the hat-throwing part of the ceremony.
"Thank you guys for having me, it's a huge honor. I hope you're not going to say I should stick to tennis. It's also a huge opportunity for me. Thank you, everybody, for making this place so beautiful," Swiatek said in her speech.
Tennis fans were quick to react on social media, with many complimenting Iga Swiatek, but also making jokes.
"Iga is more nervous giving a graduation speech at the Rafa Nadal Academy than she is playing major finals," a fan wrote on Twitter.
"After all, she won so many finals, one less or one more - nothing special. A speech, it's a serious thing - especially for a such an introvert," another replied.
Swiatek wasn't the one that took all the attention of fans, because, of course, Nadal was there too.
"Already missing Rafa more than I ever imagined or expected..." a fan wrote.
There were reactions to the hat-throwing as well.
"Iga, you threw the hat and it almost hit you! Iga doing Iga things and that's what makes her so lovable," a fan noticed.
Here are some more reactions:
Iga Swiatek has Wimbledon 2023 in sight after the French Open title
Iga Swiatek will be looking to improve on her Wimbledon results in 2023, as the grasscourt Grand Slam is statistically the worst one for her.
The Pole has three titles at the French Open, one at the US Open, and she has played in the semifinals of the Australian Open, but has never gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon.
In a recent Instagram live chat on Laureus Sports with skier Mikaela Shiffrin, Swiatek joked about her Wimbledon results after the American said she would love to watch her in London.
"For Wimbledon, if you want to watch me, first week only. Because second week it's possible that I won't be there anymore. French is more secure, for sure," Swiatek said.
The World No. 1 will be looking to improve on her 2022 result in Wimbledon, when she shockingly lost to Alize Cornet in the third round, in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6.