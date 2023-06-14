"More nervous giving a speech at the Rafael Nadal Academy than she is playing Major finals" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's graduation appearance

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was spotted giving a speech at the Rafael Nadal Academy during a ceremony, days after winning the 2023 French Open.

Swiatek, who won her fourth Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open, received an invitation to give a speech at the prestigious institution.

The Pole addressed the graduates and was also involved in the hat-throwing part of the ceremony.

"Thank you guys for having me, it's a huge honor. I hope you're not going to say I should stick to tennis. It's also a huge opportunity for me. Thank you, everybody, for making this place so beautiful," Swiatek said in her speech.

Tennis fans were quick to react on social media, with many complimenting Iga Swiatek, but also making jokes.

"Iga is more nervous giving a graduation speech at the Rafa Nadal Academy than she is playing major finals," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Iga is more nervous giving a graduation speech at the Rafa Nadal Academy than she is playing major finals Iga is more nervous giving a graduation speech at the Rafa Nadal Academy than she is playing major finals 😂😭 https://t.co/4qA0zwSKxb

"After all, she won so many finals, one less or one more - nothing special. A speech, it's a serious thing - especially for a such an introvert," another replied.

Ewelina Wu @WuEwelina @Olly_Tennis_ After all, she won so many finals, one less or one more - nothing special. A speech, it's a serious thing - especially for a such an introvert. @Olly_Tennis_ After all, she won so many finals, one less or one more - nothing special. A speech, it's a serious thing - especially for a such an introvert.

Swiatek wasn't the one that took all the attention of fans, because, of course, Nadal was there too.

"Already missing Rafa more than I ever imagined or expected..." a fan wrote.

There were reactions to the hat-throwing as well.

"Iga, you threw the hat and it almost hit you! Iga doing Iga things and that's what makes her so lovable," a fan noticed.

TennisFun @tennis_fun_pl @rnadalacademy @iga_swiatek Iga, you threw the hat and it almost hit you! Iga doing Iga things and that's what makes her so lovable. @rnadalacademy @iga_swiatek Iga, you threw the hat and it almost hit you! Iga doing Iga things and that's what makes her so lovable. https://t.co/eNxtPUYHGo

Here are some more reactions:

wta @WTA



Hats off to the

When you graduated online during covid and didn't get a proper graduation, you join in of course!Hats off to the @rnadalacademy graduates and @iga_swiatek When you graduated online during covid and didn't get a proper graduation, you join in of course! 🎓Hats off to the @rnadalacademy graduates and @iga_swiatek 😅https://t.co/OmCnGEWtf5

Mary Gorgens @MaryGorgens @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek Fantastic speech, Iga! What an honour for all the RNA graduates to have you there! And Rafa, the happiness of seeing you & listening to you, the RNA students could not have anyone better as their inspiring leader! @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek Fantastic speech, Iga! What an honour for all the RNA graduates to have you there! And Rafa, the happiness of seeing you & listening to you, the RNA students could not have anyone better as their inspiring leader! ❤️

kidnapping_goat @GoatKidnapping @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek Iga superstar!!! Congrats to all students in RNA for great job completed. Life just started full of dreams. Iga is an amaizing example of great values our world needs. @RafaelNadal @iga_swiatek Iga superstar!!! Congrats to all students in RNA for great job completed. Life just started full of dreams. Iga is an amaizing example of great values our world needs.

Iga Swiatek has Wimbledon 2023 in sight after the French Open title

Iga Swiatek at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Iga Swiatek will be looking to improve on her Wimbledon results in 2023, as the grasscourt Grand Slam is statistically the worst one for her.

The Pole has three titles at the French Open, one at the US Open, and she has played in the semifinals of the Australian Open, but has never gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

In a recent Instagram live chat on Laureus Sports with skier Mikaela Shiffrin, Swiatek joked about her Wimbledon results after the American said she would love to watch her in London.

"For Wimbledon, if you want to watch me, first week only. Because second week it's possible that I won't be there anymore. French is more secure, for sure," Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 will be looking to improve on her 2022 result in Wimbledon, when she shockingly lost to Alize Cornet in the third round, in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6.

Poll : 0 votes