Tennis fans have leveled accusations of poor sportsmanship against Elina Svitolina. It was due to the Ukrainian player declining to shake hands with her Belarusian opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, following her defeat at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, tennis players from Russia and Belarus have faced widespread criticism and disdain from Ukrainian players and people around the world.

Svitolina has been particularly vocal about her dislike for these players and has called for their bans from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, however, recently announced that Russian and Belarusian players will be permitted to compete at Wimbledon this year. This comes after a ban was imposed on these players last year due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The club has reinstated these players into the grass-court Grand Slam, but with a caveat. They must play as neutral athletes and refrain from representing or expressing support for their respective countries during the tournament. The recent ruling made by the AELTC has further exacerbated Elina Svitolina's frustration.

In Madrid, following her 6-6, 5-6 loss against Sasnovich, she refused to shake hands with Sasnovich and only did so with the chair umpire. The action has been met with disapproval from tennis enthusiasts worldwide, with many criticizing Svitolina for her lack of sportsmanship.

"Poor sportsmanship. Even russian players are clearly against the war, it's not their fault neither their choice. All the time every sport tries to split from politics and reactions like this get them closer again. Shameful," they wrote.

"Poor sportsmanship. Even russian players are clearly against the war, it's not their fault neither their choice. All the time every sport tries to split from politics and reactions like this get them closer again. Shameful," they wrote.

Another fan pointed to Svitolina's previous claims about Russians and Belarusians on the WTA Tour, claiming that she will have more time to spread such hatred now that she has lost.

"Good!! More time to spread hate in the WTA," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"How is refusing to shake hands at the net beneficial to Ukraine? Would you refuse to tip a waiter in Spain if you knew his family was Russian?"

"idk how to feel about this like russian and belarusian players arent responsible for their countries actions and what can they even do in their power to prevent it"

"Im happy she lost and I don't even feel bad. Her behavior is pathetic"

"Idk about others, but for me that was BAD from Elina tbh."

"Not shaking hands with Germans because of Hitler, and no shaking hands with Americans for all the war crimes committed by America, no shaking hands with Japanese because of what they did in Nanking, no shaking hands with Chinese because of what they did to Peng Shui, no shaking…"

"I find it all sad. Aliaksandra and the other Belarusian/Russian players are not responsible for the conflict in Ukraine."

"I wonder what Svitolina will do when she'll play against Russian Jewish players like Shnaider. Because it will be awkward (on the other hand Ukrainians are known for their antisemitism)."

𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞 Æ | ♑ #𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒅𝒐𝒎 💜 @LilyYog83

"Svitolina is so stupid, sport should bring people together and not divide them! But apparently, she prefers to continue her hatred towards Russian and Belarusian players and sell us her propaganda of nice Ukrainians...This girl is pathetic, I already didn't like her before but…"

"this is so beyond like you are making an even bigger problem by doing dumb shit such as this"

"I don't think about it" - Elina Svitolina on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at upcoming Paris Olympics

Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina recently addressed the possibility of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics under neutral colors. She expressed her disappointment that it is not her responsibility, but rather the duty of the Olympic Committees, to take the necessary actions.

The former World No. 3 declared that as a player, she would just focus on doing her best to get ready for the event.

"I don't think about it. It's up to the Olympic Committee and the Ukrainian Committee to think about it and do their job! My job, as a player, is to get ready," Elina Svitolina said.

