Alexander Zverev's impending court case for domestic abuse was recently highlighted by ESPN — one of the sports giants that broadcasts the 2024 Australian Open.

While Zverev has been playing some gutsy tennis at this year's Melbourne Slam, his off-court troubles have not allowed fans to fully appreciate the German's run. The 26-year-old was recently accused of 'physically abusing a woman and damaging her health during an argument' in early 2020.

The sixth seed is set to face trial for the above allegations later on May 31. Coincidentally, the court case will coincide with his campaign at the 2023 French Open, which begins on May 20.

A few more details regarding his trial were brought to tennis fans' attention by ESPN on Monday (January 22). According to an infographic posted by renowned journalist Ben Rothenberg, a court in Berlin thumped Alexander Zverev with a penalty of $475,000 last October for abusing his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea.

The World No. 6, however, decided to fight the charges in January this year, following which the court dates were decided. Moreover, the above infographic was shown live during ESPN's coverage of Zverev's fourth-round encounter against Cameron Norrie, which he won 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(3).

Rothenberg, on his part, claimed that the sports channel's reporting was "a first in this whole years-long saga".

"Indeed they did, which I think is a first in this whole years-long saga. Getting more traction in mainstream media in the past few weeks than ever before," the American wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while posting the said infographic.

Alexander Zverev was also accused of domestic abuse by ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova in 2020

Alexander Zverev and Olya Sharypova at Hamburg Open 2019

Alexander Zverev has been accused of physical and emotional abuse by two women. Olga Sharypova, who dated the German for nearly two years, had claimed in late 2020 that Zverev had abused her during their relationship.

Ben Rothenberg interviewed Sharypova in 2021 to document some of the instances where the former World No. 3 had assaulted her. According to his report, Zvere tried to strangle the Russian with a pillow just before the 2019 US Open.

Sharypova was admittedly so scared of her ex-boyfriend that she ran out of their hotel accommodation barefoot without her passport. The abuse reached a fever pitch a few weeks later at the Laver Cup in Geneva, when Zverev punched her in the face.

The Russian claimed to Rothenberg that she was so upset with the assault that she tried to commit suicide by overdosing on Zverev's insulin medication. An unnamed tournament official took take care of the situation immediately after, allowing the German to go scot free.

Sharypova didn't go to the police though, as her allegations lacked direct evidence. The allegations have died down considerably since then.