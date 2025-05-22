Morocco Open 2025 Day 6: Women's singles predictions ft. Ajla Tomljanovic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Ann Li vs Maya Joint

Day 6 at the 2025 Morocco Open or the Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem will feature the four quarterfinal clashes in the women's singles event. The last-eight lineup comprises three of the top-seeded players.

Ad

The highest-seeded player to feature on the day will be second-seeded Camila Osorio, followed by fourth-seeded Ann Li. Former Top 15 player Anastasija Sevastova will also be in action.

Let's take a look at the matches scheduled on Day 6 at the 2025 Morocco Open

#4 Jaqueline Cristian vs Anastasija Sevastova

In Picture: Jaqueline Cristian (Getty)

One of the quarterfinal clashes at the 2025 Morocco Open will feature Jacqueline Cristian and Anastasija Sevastova.

Ad

Trending

For Christian, her best performances in 2025 have been multiple third-round appearances at the Australian Open, the BNP Paribas Open, and the Italian Open. In Morocco, she began with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Yelyzaveta Kotilar in the first round and then won 7-6 (1), 7-6 (1) over Aliona Bolsova in the second round.

Anastasija Sevastova had her best result at the Madrid Open, where she lost 0-6, -6 against Diana Shnaider in the third round. In Morocco, she began with a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win over Yasmine Kabbaj and then won 6-3, 6-4 against Zeynep Sonmez in the second round.

Ad

Cristian has won her only match against Sevastova 6-3, 7-5 at the 2024 Transylvania Open, and is the favorite for the clash in Morocco as well.

Predicted winner- Jaqueline Cristian

#3 Camila Osorio vs Maria Mateas

In Picture: Camila Osorio (Getty)

Second seed Camila Osorio will face Maria Mateas in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Morocco Open.

Ad

Osorio's best result in 2025 was winning her home event in Bogota, with a win over Katarzyna Kawa in the final. She began her campaign in Morocco with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round and then won 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 against Kamila Rakhimova in the second round.

Maria Mateas has mostly played on the Challenger Tour in 2025, having lost her only Tour-level match 0-6, 2-6 against Veronika Kudermetova at the Charleston Open. In Morocco, she began with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Elizabeth Mandlik in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-2 against Arantxa Rus in the second round.

Ad

Osorio has won her only match against Mateas 4-6, 6-2, 10-2 at an ITF event in Charleston in 2020, making the second seed the favorite to win the upcoming clash in Morocco as well.

Predicted winner- Camila Osorio

#2 Ann Li vs Maya Joint

In Picture: Ann Li (Getty)

Fourth seed Ann Li will take on Australia's Maya Joint in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Morocco Open.

Ad

Ann Li had her best result at the Singapore Open, where she lost 1-6, 4-6 against Elise Mertens in the final. In Morocco, she began with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Maria Timofeeva in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5 against Hailey Baptiste in the second round.

Maya Joint had her best run in 2025 at the Hobart International, losing 2-6, 3-6 against Elise Mertens in the semifinal. In Morocco, she won 7-5, 6-2 against Ana Konjuh in the first round, and then followed it up with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Katie Volynets in the second round.

Ad

Joint won her only match against Li 6-4, 6-2 at an ITF event in Charlottesville in 2024. However, being the higher seed, Li is the favorite for the upcoming clash in Morocco.

Predicted winner- Ann Li

#1 Ajla Tomljanovic vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

In Picture: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Getty)

Former Top-35 player Ajla Tomljanovic will take on tenth-seeded Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Morocco Open. Tomljanovic had her best run in 2025 at the ATX Open, where she lost 1-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Jessica Pegula in the semifinal. She began her Morocco Open campaign with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over Viktoriya Tomova and then won 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Tatian Pieri in the second round.

Ad

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro had her best run in the season at the Open de Rouen, losing 3-6, 2-6 against Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinal. At the Morocco Open, the tenth seed began her campaign with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win over Julia Grabher in the first round and then won 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 against Sada Nahimana.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but being the seeded player, Bouzas Maniero is the favorite to win.

Predicted winner- Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More