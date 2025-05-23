Morocco Open Day 7: Women's predictions ft. Ajla Tomljanovic vs Maya Joint

Day 7 of the 2025 Morocco Open promises to be a cracker on both women's singles and doubles side. Top 100 players Ajla Tomljanovic, Camila Osorio, Jacqueline Cristian, and Maya Joint round out the four semifinalists in the singles competition.

World No. 78 Joint will be pulling double duty on Friday (May 23) as she and former doubles runner-up Oksana Kalashnikova will face Italy's Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello for the doubles title in Rabat. Without further ado, let's take a look at how the remaining matches at this week's Morocco Open will likely pan out:

#1 Ajla Tomljanovic (2018 Morocco Open runner-up) vs Maya Joint

Trending

Ajla Tomljanovic has had a tough time on the WTA Tour since reaching a career-high ranking of 32 in April 2023. The Aussie was subsequently sidelined that year due to a knee injury, and the following year, she had a bout with uterine fibroids that forced her to play a limited schedule. Regardless of her physical issues, the 32-year-old has since made a return to form and will be eager to reach her third final in the last 52 weeks at the 2025 Morocco Open. Tomljanovic came out on top of two three-setters in Rabat earlier this week en route to the semifinals.

Her compatriot Maya Joint, meanwhile, has enjoyed a relatively straightforward part, not having dropped a single set in her last three matches at the 250-level event. The two Aussies have never met on the WTA Tour; the 19-year-old Joint is the favorite to take this match-up considering she is more well-rested than her older opponent.

Pick: Maya Joint to win in straight sets.

#2 Camila Osorio vs Jaqueline Cristian

Camila Osorio prepares to return a ball at Morocco Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

World No. 55 Camila Osorio has had a somewhat respectable clay season for her standards, having reigned supreme at her home tournament Copa Colsanitas for the third time in her career last month. The Colombian overcame a set deficit in her first two matches at the Morocco Open earlier this week before winning her quarterfinal match for the loss of just four games.

Jaqueline Cristian, meanwhile, had endured a wrist injury in mid-March but has since put her troubles behind her by triumphing at the Puerta Vallarta Open and reaching the third round of the recently-concluded Italian Open. The Romanian hasn't dropped a single set en route to the last four in Rabat and will now vie for her first final appearance above the WTA 125 level against Osorio.

The 23-year-old trails her older opponent 0-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the women's circuit and is in for a tough outing on Day 6. That said, she has the perfect game for clay and will likely grind the World No. 74 down for a comprehensive victory.

Pick: Camila Osorio to win in three sets.

#3 Maya Joint / Oksana Kalashnikova (2019 Morocco Open doubles finalist) vs Angelica Moratelli / Camilla Rosatello

Australia's Maya Joint and Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova needed a third-set super-tiebreaker to win their first-round outing in the doubles competition at this week's Morocco Open, following which they won their next two matches in straight sets to reach the title match. Kalashnikova had finished runner-up at the 2019 edition of the tournament, partnering Spain's Georgina García Pérez and will be eager to finally take the Rabat doubles title home.

The Italian team of Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello, on their part, have mainly plied their trade on the Challenger and ITF circuit since they joined forces in 2023. The duo didn't drop a set en route to their first 250-level final this week. Moreover, considering how Joint is also vying for silverware in singles this week, they are the firm favorites to win the doubles title at the 2025 Morocco Open.

Pick: Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More