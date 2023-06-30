Sloane Stephens, the winner of the 2017 US Open, and Jozy Altidore, a professional soccer player who has played in the Premier League, recently demonstrated their skills and camaraderie during a fun practice session at Wimbledon.

The couple, who exchanged vows on New Year's Day in 2022, shared a video of their practice match. In the video, Altidore executed an impressive backflip after winning a point against his wife, adding a touch of flair to the game.

Stephens shared the video on her Instagram account on Thursday, June 29, along with a caption, playfully suggesting the idea of playing mixed doubles with Altidore. The highlight of the video was Altidore's celebration after hitting a lob winner against Stephens.

"Mixed doubles maybe? @jozyaltidore with the most dramatic backflip." Stephens wrote on Instagram.

Their relationship spans back to their childhood days in Florida, where they both pursued their sports careers. They announced their engagement in 2019 but had to delay their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, they tied the knot on January 1, 2022, in the presence of their friends and family, while also honoring Stephens' grandparents, who succumbed to the virus in 2021.

Despite the geographical distance that often separates them, with Stephens immersed in her tennis career and Altidore in different cities and countries due to his soccer commitments, the couple has remained supportive in each other's triumphs and challenges.

Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore Enjoy Fun-Filled Day at the Canadian Grand Prix

Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore in Canadian GP

Sloane Stephens and her husband, Jozy Altidore, recently took a break from their busy schedules to attend the 2023 Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal on June 18.

The couple had a fantastic time at the race and made sure to capture the moments through various photographs. They had the opportunity to meet the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, and enjoyed their time in the paddock.

Stephens shared their exciting day at the Canadian GP on Instagram, posting pictures from the event.

"Grand Prix Du Canada." she wrote on Instagram.

The Canadian GP served as the eighth round of the 2023 F1 season, with the next race, the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring, scheduled on July 2.

Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore are currently preparing for their upcoming tournaments. Stephens will be participating in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, set to begin on July 3.

